Deadpool Addresses New Movie With Wolverine In MCU’s Phase 7

One version of Deadpool offered a potential tease for a reunion with Wolverine in a movie for Phase 7 of the MCU. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally joined forces under the MCU umbrella in 2024 for the first time, delivering one of the biggest successes in franchise history. Now, fans are eager to see what Marvel Studios has planned for the pair's future after accomplishing so much the first time around.

A new interaction between Deadpool and Wolverine in Marvel Rivals teased the idea of a Deadpool and Wolverine movie sequel being released in the MCU's Phase 7. X user @TsunamiJaysuke shared a video of a new interaction between Deadpool and Wolverine from Season 6 of Marvel Rivals, which will be released on Friday, January 16. Released in December 2024, Marvel Rivals is a PVP third-person shooter game featuring dozens of heroes from across the greater Marvel universe. Rivals is playable on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The conversation starts with Deadpool joking about being partners with Wolverine before bringing up the "international box office" for the MCU's first Deadpool film, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide:

Deadpool: "Another fine mess we've gotten ourselves into, eh, partner?" Wolverine: "I'm not your partner, Wade. Never have been, never will be." Deadpool: "Uh, take one look at the international box office. That'll change your mind."

Wade Wilson then teases the idea of reuniting with Logan for a sequel to that film, although he noted that fans will "have to wait 'til at least Phase 7" for that to become a reality:

Wolverine: "As usual, I've got no clue what you're talking about, bub…Why are we just standing around? Are we doing this or not, Wade?" Deadpool: "I'm itching for a sequel, too, buddy! But we have to wait 'til at least Phase 7." Wolverine: "Whatever. If you're not up for the fight, guess I'll have to do it alone. Later, bub."

Deadpool and Wolverine made their Marvel Studios debuts in the middle of the MCU's Phase 5 slate, which finished in 2025 with Thunderbolts*. The franchise is now working its way into Phase 6, which is currently set to conclude in 2027 with the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. Reports have indicated that Marvel wants to continue Deadpool's story in the MCU and that the studio is adamant about bringing back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a fourth Deadpool solo movie.

As of writing, there are no official releases in place for the MCU's Phase 7 slate, which is expected to begin in 2028. Eight new MCU projects are lined up for release in 2026, and the only entry in place for a 2027 debut is Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17.

Deadpool & Wolverine's Future Before Phase 7

Marvel Studios

Considering Marvel Studios is still two years away from Phase 7 and does not have any specific projects in place for release, Deadpool and Wolverine's next movie may not arrive in theaters for a while. Reynolds has even said that he wants to take his time to make sure his antihero's story continues the right way and that he is in no rush to jump back into the suit simply for the sake of doing it.

For now, the next logical place for both Jackman and Reynolds to return to action would be in a movie like Avengers: Doomsday, which already features half a dozen legacy X-Men stars from past 20th Century Fox movies. Having Wolverine would complete a roster that would look similar to the one seen in the X-Men animated series, and Reynolds' inclusion would finally allow his fourth-wall-breaking merc to meet the heroes he has made fun of and fantasized about fighting with for years.

Reynolds and Jackman have both teased the idea of their heroes being involved in Avengers: Doomsday, but they have made sure to avoid confirming their place in the story. As for Phase 7, if they are involved with Marvel Studios again in the next saga, that news likely would not be made public until closer to the end of Phase 6 next year.

Regardless of when news about their return is confirmed, however, the two seem to be heavy favorites to be featured in another major movie after Deadpool and Wolverine became the biggest R-rated movie in history.