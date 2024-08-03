Deadpool 4 Release Status, News & Everything We Know

Following Deadpool & Wolverine's massive success, fans are wondering what comes next for Ryan Reynolds' anti-hero and when Deadpool 4 could be released.

Deadpool & Wolverine closed out as Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) saved Earth-10005 from its demise and found themselves at peace in the Fox X-Men universe once more.

When Could Deadpool 4 Release?

Amid the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed he had already spoken with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman about the future. The MCU boss told Collider how the team quickly found themselves saying, "That was fun. What should we do next?:"

"It's definitely, 'Let's get through this.' But as we sit here talking, and the movie comes out in a week, and the movie's been finished for a couple of weeks, there's certainly been a lot of discussions of, 'That was fun. What should we do next?'"

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds joked how making another Marvel solo outing would tear his family apart, perhaps referencing the massive time commitment that Deadpool & Wolverine has required:

“Oh God no. My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital B ‘Broke’ and, in turn, doing 'Deadpool 4' because I need money.”

The Deadpool star was also questioned by Variety on what the future holds for his MCU tenure, explaining how he can "imagine a solo movie," an ensemble project, or even hanging up the red suit for the final time:

"I don’t know. I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

Deadpool & Wolverine is already breaking many records at the box office and will cross $1.1 billion worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

This would make the R-rated threequel only the 11th MCU movie to enter the ten-figure club and only the second post-Avengers: Endgame film to do it after Spider-Man: No Way Home. It would also become only the second R-rated movie in history to cross that threshold after 2019's Joker.

As Reynolds appears open to more MCU adventures and Marvel Studios will likely be eager for more after the success of his latest flick, Deadpool 4 ought to see the light of day; the tougher question is when that could happen.

The first two Deadpool movies came out just two years apart before the six-year wait for the third due to Disney's 20th Century Fox acquisition. But Deadpool 4 probably wouldn't come until after May 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars due to Marvel Studios' packed slate and Reynolds' busy schedule.

As such, the earliest Deadpool 4 could be released is late 2027, but that wait could stretch even longer depending on Reynolds' schedule and how long it may take to piece Wade Wilson's next MCU tale together.

Who Could Return for Deadpool 4?

Ryan Reynolds would be coming back to lead Deadpool 4 if another installment were to happen at Marvel Studios, but one has to wonder who else would join the cast now he is free to play in the MCU sandbox.

As Deadpool 4 presumably wouldn't come until Phase 7 and the next saga, perhaps Wade Wilson may have found himself a place on the main MCU timeline by then in the aftermath of Avengers: Secret Wars.

If so, the floodgates would be open for more tales with Deadpool's familiar cast of Vanessa, Blind Al, Peter, and more, along with other major MCU players.

One also has to wonder whether Jackman will be back as Wolverine, but that seems rather unlikely as his return was framed more as a rare event that ought to extend into the coming Avengers sequels

Deadpool 4 could offer some hilarious fourth-wall-breaking commentary on Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot as much of the cast from Wade's original world is replaced.

Revealing one dream superhero crossover for Wade Wilson, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy told Total Film how he would "love to see Deadpool and Spidey" team up.

However, due to Sony Pictures' hold on Tom Holland's Spider-Man movie rights, that may be doomed to remain simply a fantasy:

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity. But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

If Reynolds were to get on board for Deadpool 4, it wouldn't be surprising to see Levy back in the director's chair after their recent streak of collaborations.

After rumors swirled he may be the top choice to direct Avengers 5 (a job which has since gone to the Russo Brothers), Levy told Entertainment Weekly that he "won't be surprised if Marvel and [him] aren't done with each other:"

"Well, I definitely read those reports too because I also have the internet, but I've read a lot of reports. What I'll say is I've had my head down for a long time making this movie. It's been an incredibly gratifying experience and it seems to be one that was equally gratifying for Marvel. So, without committing to any details, I won't be surprised if Marvel and I aren't done with each other."

What Could Happen in Deadpool 4?

Deadpool & Wolverine told a tale involving Variants, the TVA, and the Void, but that Multiversal focus will likely be thrown out the window for the fourth installment.

As Deadpool 3 released amid the Multiverse Saga, that focus was only natural, but since the next flick presumably won't release until the next saga gets underway, fans may be in for a slightly more grounded, eccentric superhero tale.

Depending on the outcome of the next two Avengers blockbusters, many have speculated Deadpool will find himself living in the main MCU timeline. This could open the doors for a superhero comedy more akin to the first two Deadpool movies, but taking place in the MCU where he can run into more familiar faces.

Perhaps Deadpool could cross paths with Chris Hemsworth's Thor to finally explain why he was crying over him in future footage shown at the TVA.

[ Ryan Reynolds Hints at Deadpool 3 Scene "I know why Thor was crying" ]

Then again, those answers may well come in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, which fans are convinced will feature Deadpool. Until the next steps for Wade Wilson become clear over the coming years, it will remain impossible to predict what chaotically hilarious story Deadpool 4 will deliver.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theaters.

