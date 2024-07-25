Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman join a cast of past and present Marvel stars in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

The anticipation has been high for Deadpool & Wolverine due to the plethora of rumors about the threequel that centers around the exciting cameos who will appear in the movie, with characters such as Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Tyler Mane's Sabretooth confirmed to appear.

Deadpool 3 held its world premiere on Monday, July 22, and started releasing in public theaters worldwide that week.

Deadpool 3 Cast Members & Characters (Spoiler List)

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds - Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds returns to lead the cast as Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool). This time around, Reynolds' Deadpool is officially part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Deadpool is taken away from his everyday life by the TVA to inform him about the fact that his universe (Earth-10005) is slowly deteriorating due to Wolverine's death in Logan (he is the anchor being of Deadpool's universe).

Paradox, a TVA analyst, informs that Deadpool has been elected to join the Sacred Timeline (aka the MCU), but his universe (with all his friends and family) will simply fade away.

Deciding that he could not leave his universe behind, Deadpool steals a Tempad and uses to find a Wolverine across the Multiverse to be his universe's anchor being and save it from existence.

Reynolds also portrays another Variant of Deadpool in the movie, a scarless version who goes by the name of Goodpool and is the owner of Dogpool.

Reynolds serves as the threequel's writer and producer. The actor is best known for his roles in The Proposal, Free Guy, and Green Lantern.

Hugh Jackman - Wolverine

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the MCU threequel.

Deadpool 3's Variant of Wolverine is not the same one from Fox's collection of X-Men movies. Instead, this version is described by Paradox as the "worst Wolverine" of the Multiverse since he let his whole world down.

This washed up and alcohol-infused Wolverine may be deemed worst by the TVA, but the threequel proves that he can still pack a punch and can fight off enemies like a valued member of the X-Men.

Jackman returns as Wolverine after playing the character in nine X-Men films. The actor also appeared in The Greatest Showman, Real Steel, and Van Helsing.

Emma Corrin - Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin plays the antagonistic Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Comics, Cassandra is the twin sister of Charles Xavier (aka Professor X) who has an intense hatred toward mutants.

Deadpool & Wolverine revealed that Cassandra is the de facto leader of The Void and she uses her immense power to make everyone (both heroes and villains alike) to follow her.

Cassandra also owns a sling ring infused with the reality and time stone, which is later used by the two heroes to get back home.

Corrin's most recognizable role is playing Princess Diana in The Crown. The actress also appeared in My Policeman, Lady Chatterley's Lover, and A Murder at the End of the World.

Morena Baccarin - Vanessa

Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin is back as Wade Wilson's romantic interest, Vanessa.

Although Wade revived her after the events of Deadpool 2, the pair have broken up after Wade seemingly lost hope due to being rejected by Happy Hogan to become a member of the Avengers in Earth-616.

It is revealed during Wade's birthday party that Vanessa is already seeing a new man named Ezekiel.

Baccarin can be seen in Gotham, Serenity, and The Endgame.

Rob Delaney - Peter

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney brings Peter to life in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Peter is a former member of the X-Force and Wade's current best friend in the movie.

Peter is instrumental in stopping the Deadpool Corps. from attacking Deadpool and Wolverine in the movie's climactic battle.

Delaney is known for his roles in Catastrophe, Love at First Sight, and Dinner with Parents.

Leslie Uggams - Blind Al

Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams returns as Blind Al, Wade Wilson's roommate who is known for her outrageous one-liners thrown at Wade.

Blind Al was present at Wade's birthday party at the beginning of the movie and she also appears at the tail-end where she is introduced to Logan.

Speaking with the New York Post during Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere, Uggams opened up about her return in the MCU threequel:

"I love Ryan [Reynolds]. I love working with him. He’s just wonderful, and we have great chemistry together when we’re on the screen. Who knew this was gonna take off like this? And it’s been so much fun. It’s a wild and crazy character, and I love her."

Uggams has credits in American Fiction, Roots, and Fallout.

Karan Soni - Dopinder

Karan Soni

Karan Soni reprises his role as Dopinder, Deadpool's taxi driver and loyal friend from the first two movies.

Dopinder returns during Wade's birthday party and he amusingly tells a hilarious story to the visitors.

Soni can be seen in Office Christmas Party, Safety Not Guaranteed, and Abbott Elementary.

Matthew Macfadyen - Paradox

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen plays a rogue TVA analyst named Paradox.

Paradox is the one responsible in kidnapping Deadpool from his universe and telling him about the fact that his world is ending. Doing this essentially cemented Deadpool's journey to find a new Wolverine and his eventual trip to the Void.

It is later revealed that Paradox is not operating under TVA's rules and Hunter B-15 is not aware of his actions. He is also the creator of the Time Ripper, a device that could destroy timelines.

Macfadyen is best known for portraying Tom Wambsgans in Succession, Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, and Athos in Three Muskeeters.

Brianna Hildebrand - Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Brianna Hildebrand

Brianna Hildebrand appears as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, one of Deadpool's strong allies from the first two movies.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead only had a minor role in the threequel since she can only be seen during Wade's birthday party and reunion party in the end.

Hildebrand previously appeared in The Time Capsule, Lucifer, and Trinkets.

Shioli Kutsuna - Yukio

Shioli Kutsuna

Shioli Kutsuna stars as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead's girlfriend who can also pack a punch since she is instrumental in taking down Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Yukio also had a minor role in Deadpool & Wolverine after she attended Wade Wilson's surprise birthday party alongside the other friends of the X-Force Leader.

Kutsuna appeared in Murder Mystery, The Outsider, and Sanctuary.

Stefan Kapičić - Colossus

Stefan Kapičić

Stefan Kapičić reprises his role as Colossus, Wade's sort-of mentor figure in the first two Deadpool movies who teaches him about the true essence of being a hero.

Colossus only had a brief role in the threequel. He talked to Wade watching the Great British Bakeoff during his birthday party.

Kapičić is best known for his roles in The Last Voyage of Demeter, Better Call Saul, and Dug Moru.

Lewis Tan - Shatterstar

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan briefly appears as Shatterstar in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Shatterstar is a former member of the X-Force who is revived after the events of Deadpool 2. He is now one of Wade's friends by the time the threequel starts.

Tan's notable credits include Mortal Kombat, Into the Shadows, and Wu Assassins.

Randal Reeder - Buck

Randal Reeder

Randal Reeder plays Buck, a mercenary who worked at the bar called Sister Margaret's in the first two Deadpool films.

Buck is also one of the attendees of Wade's surprise birthday party.

Reeder has credits in Idiocracy, Sons of Thunder, and Hitting the Breaks.

Aaron Stanford - John Allerdyce/Pyro

Aaron Stanford

Aaron Stanford returns as John Allerdyce (aka Pyro), a character first seen in X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Pyro, who is now wearing a comic-accurate costume, is one of Cassandra Nova's enforcers in the Void who is also Paradox's sleeper agent hellbent on destroying the powerful mutant.

Stanford's major credits include 12 Monkeys, Nikita, and The Hills Have Eyes.

Dogpool

Dogpool

Peggy, known by many as the winner of British's ugliest dog, is part of Deadpool & Wolverine's cast as Dogpool, a Deadpool Variant owned by Goodpool (a nice version of Deadpool).

Deadpool Prime (Earth-10005's version) holds a clear liking toward Dogpool and he wants the dog as his own despite Goodpool's ownership.

Jon Favreau - Happy Hogan

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau makes a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Happy Hogan.

Happy, a close friend of Tony Stark, appears during the early moments of the movie as Wade Wilson tries to ask his permission to join the Avengers of Earth-616, but he is rejected.

The rejection sent Wade's life into a tailspin which includes breaking up with Vanessa and starting a career as a car salesman.

Favreau is an actor and director whose credits include Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 2003's Daredevil.

Chris Evans - Johnny Storm

Chris Evans

Another surprise Marvel cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine is the appearance of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, a role which he played in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Johnny is a member of the Resistance of heroes against Cassandra Nova in The Void. He is also the first Marvel hero whom Deadpool and Wolverine meet during their entrance to The Void.

Johnny was eventually killed by Cassandra Nova after being captured alongside Deadpool and Wolverine.

Evans returns to the MCU after portraying Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in the Infinity Saga. The actor also appeared in Ghosted, Free Guy, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Wunmi Mosaku - Hunter B-15

Wunwi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku reprises her Loki role as B-15, a former hunter who now holds a higher position in the TVA.

B-15 appears in the latter part of the movie as he reprimands Paradox for his TVA-related shenanigans after almost destroying the timelines with his Time Ripper.

Mosaku is known for her roles in Lovecraft Country, His House, and Scavengers Reign.

James Dryden - TVA Tech

James Dryden

James Dryden appears in the MCU threequel as a TVA tech who works for Paradox. The character also appears to have a slight crush toward Deadpool in one of the film's funny bits.

Dryden has credits in Time Bandits, Ready Player One, and All the Light We Cannot See.

Leemore Marrett Jr. - Lead TVA Minuteman

Leemore Marrett Jr.

Leemore Marrett Jr. plays the lead TVA Minuteman who spearheads Wade's kidnapping at the beginning of the movie.

Marrett Jr.'s notable credits include Three Little Birds, The Batman, and My Brother the Devil.

Jennifer Garner - Elektra

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner reprises her role as Elektra from 2003's Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck and her own spin-off movie of the same name.

Elektra appears as part of the Resistance in The Void alongside the other remaining Marvel heroes who wants to destroy Cassandra Nova and her forces.

Garner is best known for her roles in Alias, 13 Going on 30, and The Adam Project.

Dafne Keen - Laura/X-23

Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen is back as Laura (aka X-23), a role she first portrayed in 2017's Logan.

Laura is also an important member of the Resistance who appears to be one of the leading figures of the team.

Before invading Nova's lair, Laura had a heart-to-heart talk with Logan, eventually convincing him to join the rest to take down Nova.

After starring in the 2017 movie, Keen made appearances in The Acolyte, His Dark Materials, and The Refugees.

Ray Park - Toad

Ray Park

Ray Park returns as Toad, an X-Men villain who is part of Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants in the 2000 movie.

Toad can be seen driving a version of Fantastic Four's Fantasticar alongside Cassandra Nova's other enforcers in the Void.

Park can be seen in Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra, and Accident Man.

Jason Flemyng - Azazel

Jason Flemyng

Jason Flemyng reprises his X-Men: First Class role as Azazel.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Azazel becomes a member of Cassandra Nova's enforcers in the Void. Azazel is a mutant who can teleport and his physical appearance resembles that of a devil.

Flemying is known for his roles in Deep Rising, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Tyler Mane - Sabretooth

Tyler Mane

Another X-Men villain who returns in Deadpool & Wolverine is Tyler Mane as Sabretooth.

Sabretooth appears as one of Cassandra Nova's enforcers who viciously attacks Wolverine in the movie.

Mane's notable credits include Doom Patrol, Halloween II, and Joe Dirt.

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Channing Tatum

In a shocking appearance, Channing Tatum finally appears as his version of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Gambit is part of the Resistance whose goal is to take down Cassandra Nova and get back home to their timeline.

Tatum has been linked to Gambit for years, but his solo movie was ultimately canceled in May 2019.

Tatum has many notable credits, with roles in 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike XXL, and The Lost City.

Wesley Snipes - Blade

Wesley Snipes

Another Marvel legacy character who shows up in Deadpool & Wolverine is Wesley Snipes as Blade.

Blade is also part of the Resistance, teaming up with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, Elektra, and Gambit as they work together to defeat Cassandra Nova and her allies.

Snipes revealed in an interview in June 2022 that Marvel has yet to contact him to appear in the studio's upcoming Blade movie, with him joking around about trying to improve his acting skills:

"No, not as of yet. I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm ensemble player."

Snipes returns to the role of Blade after appearing in the Blade trilogy. The actor also starred in The Expendables 3, The Player, and True Story.

Kelly Hu - Lady Deathstrike

Kelly HuKelly Hu

Kelly Hu plays Lady Deathstrike, an adamantium-infused villain from X-2: X-Men United who reappears in Deadpool & Wolverine as one of Cassandra Nova's prized fighters.

Hu has credits in The Scorpion King, The Tournament, and Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Blake Lively - Lady Deadpool

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, joins the fun in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool.

Lady Deadpool is a leading member of the Deadpool Corps. who appear in the climactic battle to prevent Deadpool and Wolverine from stopping Cassandra Nova's plan to takeover the Time Ripper.

Lively appeared alongside her husband in 2011's Green Lantern. The actress also has credits in IF, It Ends with Us, and The Shallows.

Matthew McConaughey - Cowboypool

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is part of the Deadpool & Wolverine's cast as Cowboypool.

Cowboypool is a Deadpool Variant who resembles a gun-slinging cowboy from the Wild West and has the power to regenerate like Deadpool prime.

McConaughey is best known for his roles in Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, and The Dark Tower.

Henry Cavill - Cavillrine

Henry Cavill

During Deadpool's quest to find a worthy Wolverine Variant for his universe, one of the Variants who appeared is Henry Cavill's adamantium-infused hero.

Officially credited as "Cavillrine" in the credits, Cavill briefly appears as he brutally takes down Deadpool's request to join him in his quest.

Cavill is best known for portraying the DCEU's Superman. The actor also starred in The Witcher, Enola Holmes, and Argylle.

The Hulk

Mark Ruffalo

Bruce Banner's Hulk briefly appears in Deadpool & Wolverine in a brief sequence which featured the highly-anticipated clash between the green-raged monster and a Variant of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The Hulk punches Deadpool after he tries to recruit Wolverine for his mission.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

