Is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Gay or Pansexual in the Movies?

The release of Deadpool & Wolverine sparked questions about the sexuality of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, with many wondering if he is gay, bisexual, or holds another orientation altogether.

How the Deadpool Movies Tease Wade's Sexuality

Marvel Studios

Wade Wilson has been openly flirtatious with multiple male characters in the Deadpool franchise. However, this comes alongside his relationship with female stripper Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), with the couple getting engaged and considering having children.

In the years between Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade and Vanessa had broken up, despite the Merc with the Mouth's lingering feelings towards his ex-fiance as she entered into a new relationship.

During the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, much of the marketing has revolved around the one-sided flirtatious energy between the titular mutants and the hilarious banter of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

This can be seen in much of Deadpool & Wolverine, including how Wade gives affectionate nicknames like "peanut" to the adamantium-infused Logan.

Between his history with Vanessa and flirting with various male characters, many moviegoers concluded Deadpool must be bisexual.

While Wade's sexuality is directly never stated in the Deadpool movies, his long history in Marvel Comics reveals the truth about his sexual preferences.

Deadpool's Sexuality in Marvel Comics Explained

Marvel

In Marvel Comics, Deadpool is portrayed as pansexual, making him attracted to people of all genders, regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merc with the Mouth is "whatever sexual inclination his brain tells him he is in THAT moment. And then the moment passes."

He later told ComicBook Resources that Deadpool is "NO sex and ALL sexes" while explaining how he is "the epitome of inclusive:"

"Not trying to be dismissive, but readers always want to 'make a character their own', and often that is to the exclusion of what the character might mean to other fans. I've been dogged with the DP sexuality questions for YEARS. It is a bit tiring. He is NO sex and ALL sexes. He is yours and everyone else's. So not dismissive, but rather the epitome of inclusive."

On his roster of female romances are Lady Death, Copycat, Mercedes Wilson, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and more. Deadpool has also had romances with male characters, albeit more one-sided, such as Cable and Spider-Man.

While Deadpool has had girlfriends and wives in Marvel Comics, he has never had a serious romance with a male character, with his pansexuality usually played off more jokingly for flirtatious interactions with any and every character.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theaters.

Read more about LGBTQIA+ Marvel characters on The Direct:

The MCU Prevented an LGBTQ+ Reveal In the Comics, Confirms Marvel Writer

Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out on Loki's Gender Fluidity

She-Hulk Confirms Major Character’s LGBTQ Status