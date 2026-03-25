'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has a Deleted Scene That Perfectly Sets Up Avengers: Doomsday

One of Deadpool & Wolverine's deleted scenes helps set up the return of Channing Tatum's Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Tatum's mutant debuted in the third Deadpool movie, after Tatum was supposed to play him in his own, now canceled, movie from decades past.

The deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed that Gambit did survive after the two title characters left the Void. Gambit walks through the wreckage and dead bodies left behind by the movie's battle in the void, then turns around, looks up, and gives a subtle grin.

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Interestingly, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool and a writer on the movie) revealed on Instagram after Deadpool & Wolverine's theatrical release that the "deleted" scene was not actually entirely erased from the movie, as it was "playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA."

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While Reynolds — and Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine — are not officially confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday (though Reynolds is rumored to appear), its large cast leaves the possibility open. Tatum, however, is confirmed to appear in the movie when it releases on December 18.

How Does Gambit's Survival Set up Avengers: Doomsday?

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While the movie itself technically left Gambit's fate ambiguous, Dafne Keen's Laura Kinney (X-23) was confirmed alive at the end of the movie, implying Gambit could have survived, too. And while the announcement that Channing Tatum's Gambit would appear in Avengers: Doomsday would have been seen as additional near-confirmation, it was not necessary, as the deleted scene showing him alive and well was released before the return announcement.

However, both Deadpool & Wolverine (in its use of The Void from Loki) and seemingly Avengers: Doomsday (in its presumed traveling across universes which could exist at various points in time — for instance, the Fantastic Four joining the story from the 1960s, as that was the present in the universe they originate from) have the flexibility to be relatively fast and loose with timelines and chronologies.

As such, Gambit's inclusion in the movie still was not a 100% confirmation of the character's survival at the end of the third Deadpool film.

With this survival confirmation, as well as potentially the confirmation that Gambit remained in The Void (rather than return to his original universe, if it even still exists), though, fans can start to put some pieces together about how Gambit will fit into the larger story of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Void has been explored to some degree in both Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. However, with the implication in both projects of its sheer vastness, it is always possible that there is still more there (including Gambit himself). That, combined with a rumor that the location will appear in Doomsday, could mean the heroes of the upcoming movie encounter or seek it out in their seeming mission against Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom.

However, the majority of the X-Men seem to be originating from their own universe, rather than as rejects sent to The Void like Gambit. So, there is always the chance that Gambit did eventually make it to the rest of the X-Men following Deadpool & Wolverine. He may have managed to escape The Void and take up residence at Xavier's Mansion, a location confirmed to be in the movie, albeit destroyed.