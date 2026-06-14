James Gunn Splits the Fanbase With First Poster for Next DCU Villain

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn divided the DCU fandom with a look at the franchise's next main villain. The DC reboot has already included a few of DC Comics' most notable antagonists, with more on the way in 2026. While viewers are still waiting for a look at characters like Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro in Lanterns, the next movie being released shared a look at an eagerly-awaited villain for the blue brand.

DC Studios released a new poster for Supergirl, which is set to release on June 26. The image is centered on Matthias Schoenaerts' portrayal of Krem of the Yellow Hills. After being shown in multiple Supergirl trailers, this is the second look at the film's main villain, following a peek at Krem in a poster released in mid-April.

DC Studios

This poster offers a great look at Krem's costume, with hundreds of dots protruding from his face and a long red ponytail. He also has his tongue out on the sharp end of his axe, teasing his crazy side.

DC Studios

Recent trailers showed new footage of Krem as well, reconfirming a major redesign from his comic-book appearance.

DC Studios

Other clips depict him in a bit more of a domestic setting, holding a bowl of food while brandishing another weapon at an enemy in his left hand.

DC Studios

Krem was introduced as the main villain in Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from DC Comics in 2022, which is being used as the inspiration for Supergirl's plot.

DC Studios

As mentioned, Krem's look changed dramatically from the comic to the new DC movie. In the comics, he has a full head of bright red hair, along with a thick red beard.

DC Studios, DC Comics

His comic counterpart also has a vastly different costume, as he is unburdened by the need to wear a shirt and instead wears a pair of long red pants. He has fabric wrapped around both of his forearms as well.

DC Studios, DC Comics

The movie will also show Krem using his classic axe from the comics. He traditionally uses an arsenal of weaponry, including swords and a bow and arrow.

DC Studios, DC Comics

This poster showing the new look at Krem has heavily divided fans, however, who shared their opinions on social media (specifically Reddit).

@fart3mis_growl explained that they would have preferred if the villain "looked more like Chris Hemsworth in Mad Max" after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga featured the MCU star as Dementus:

"I would have preferred he looked more like Chris Hemsworth in 'Mad Max.' That felt more krem like."

@crackheadbenji was much more blunt with their commentary, saying Krem looks horrible "compared to the book" and that he resembles "a random Guardians of the Galaxy goon on Yondu's ship:"

"Looks ASS compared to the book. Looks like a random 'guardians of the galaxy' goon on Yondu’s ship"

According to @Ivan_Redditor, Schoenaerts already looks similar to "Krem from the comic," which does not make the design choice work:

"Doesn’t help that the actor who plays him already looks like Krem from the comic."

@Same_Staff4468 could not ignore the similarities they saw to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, wanting the DCU "to have its style" that did not resemble past superhero projects from the company's co-CEO:

"I can't look at a promo image or a trailer for this movie and not think "This looks exactly like 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' I mean, I really like 'Guardians,' but I kinda wanted the new DC universe to have its own style."

Another comment from @luckyshot35 bluntly stated that they disliked "how they overthought his design" for the new DC movie and didn't enjoy the character's look. While @trylobyte is "still not a fan of this look," they hope the "characterization and acting will be good" when the final product hits theaters.

@Nearby_Artist_1265 wanted to see "more pops of color" but does not "dislike the design" by any means. While they understand the choice to put a scary character "in mostly black or grey," the results do not stand out as something interesting in their mind:

"I wish there were more pops of color. I don't dislike the design at all, and i understand the logic of putting an intimidating character in mostly black or gray, but the end result isn't visually interesting enough to stick in my memory"

@thebariobro called the design "passing" for someone who has not read the original comic book, and they "like the movie design even more:"

"As someone who hasn't read the book but has seen the design is passing, I like the movie design more. I'll eventually read the book after the movie but I think this is striking enough on its own"

Finally, @MailboxSlayer14 was positive on the look, saying they "didn't enjoy the simplistic look from the comics" and preferred the more "'alien' look" DC Studios is using for Krem:

"I'll go against the grain and say I didn’t enjoy the simplistic look from the comic. I dig this far better and appreciate the more "alien" look for Krem

Supergirl will be the second film released in the DCU franchise. Starring Milly Alcock as Supergirl, she will be tasked with protecting a young girl named Ruthye (Eve Ridley), as both of them go on a quest for revenge against Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Krem's Impact as DC Studios' Next Villain in Supergirl

DC Studios

Considering this will be Krem's first live-action adaptation, director Craig Gillespie has an exciting opportunity to showcase how powerful this villain can be for the first time in a movie. While the design is unique compared to what fans are used to in the comics, it will give him a more alien feel for his long-awaited first battle against Supergirl on the big screen.

Also on many fans' minds is whether Krem will make it to the end of the movie. In Tom King's comic run, he is imprisoned in the Phantom Zone for 300 years, repenting for his crimes and eventually begging for forgiveness from Ruthye.

This movie will also give the DCU a much different feel overall, being the first project largely set in space after Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 were exclusively on Earth. While Krem's future in the DCU remains unknown, many hope the design helps Supergirl stand out from other DC projects, especially given this is her first live-action movie in over 40 years.