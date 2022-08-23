First Look at Chris Hemsworth In Mad Max Prequel Costume (Photos)

Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa Costume Revealed
The Daily Mail shared new images of MCU star Chris Hemsworth on the set of Furiosa, the upcoming Mad Max spin-off starring Anya Taylor-Joy.
The actor was previously seen on the set of the George Miller-helmed film sporting a vibrant ginger beard and hairdo, but Hemsworth appears much older and scruffier than those prior images:
El Nominado al BAFTA y al Critics Choice Super Awards Chris Hemsworth en el set de filmación de "Furiosa" (2024).#FilmTwitter #ChrisHemsworth #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/ug6irXUEOx
Hemsworth's currently unnamed character is also sporting a flamboyant golden jacket, an outfit that fits right into the desert wastelands.
The Thor star can be seen riding a suped-up monster truck with various horns attached to the top, mimicking the designs seen in Mad Max: Fury Road while appearing less over the top, perhaps due to Furiosa being a prequel:
23.08 | Chris Hemsworth foi fotografado caracterizado como Dementus, o vilão do filme "Mad Max: Furiosa", que está sendo gravado em Sydney, Australia. 📸 Mais fotos: https://t.co/TXe1hLt0kz pic.twitter.com/ROHS2BxFzr
Furiosa is set to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates!