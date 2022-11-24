Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Movie He’s Most Proud of (And It’s Not Thor)

MCU star Chris Hemsworth has revealed which project of his vast library of experience he's most proud of, and it isn't Thor: Love and Thunder—or any Marvel film, for that matter.

Hemsworth is known for many roles outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's his action hero Tyler Rake from Extraction, Kevin from Ghostbusters, Curt from Cabin in the Woods, and plenty more.

Most recently, he starred as himself in the Disney+ series Limitless, which saw him try and push his body to the absolute limits.

One of the actor's biggest upcoming projects will be the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character and Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, the antagonist of the film. The story will take place before George Miller's 2015 movie, following Charlize Theron's character at a younger age.

But what project in his vast experience is he proud of the most?

Which Film Is Chris Hemsworth Proud Of The Most?

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Thor star Chris Hemsworth discussed his upcoming film Furiosa and how it's the proudest he's been with anything he's done.

The actor noted how the script for the movie was "the most beautiful thing [he's] ever read:"

“Well, I just finished shooting Furiosa with George Miller. It’s a part of the Mad Max Saga and… Often I get a script and I know from the first read, the second read, I know who the character is. And I get an instant sort of visceral feeling attached to it and I go, ‘Okay, right, got it, right?’ This, I had read two years before I started shooting, and was in awe of the script, it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve read, I love George Miller but I didn’t know who this character was."

Hemsworth admitted how, originally, he "was scared out of [his] mind," terrified that he was going to "derail one of the most iconic franchises:"

"And we did about four weeks rehearsals, and we started digging in, and diving into it, and things started coming to me, and then about two weeks prior to shooting, something clicked. I went, ‘Ooh, ooh, I think that’s who it is. I think that’s how he moves.’ But in the build up, and I’m talking a couple of years, I was scared out of my mind. I’m like, ‘I’m going to derail one of the most iconic franchises…’ (laughs) I’m gonna bring down Mad Max. It’s gonna be my fault.”

The star also shared how Mad Max: Fury Road is "one of [his] favorite films."

As for his time on Furiosa, Hemsworth exclaimed how it may have been "the best experience in [his] career, and something [he's] most proud of:"

“Oh mate… I think [my time on Furiosa] the best experience in my career, and something I’m the most proud of too. I put more work into it than anything I’ve ever done, and the collaboration I had with George was just beautiful, and working with Anya was incredible.”

Hemsworth also shared how he "asked [his] manager years ago about Mad Max," but Tom Hardy already had the part:

“I think I asked my manager years ago about Mad Max and then Tom Hardy had already been cast and so yeah, but I know I sort of wondered, ‘(sigh) I missed my window.’ And then the opportunity came and…”

Mad Max or Thor?

While some fans might be a little bummed that Hemsworth's proudest film isn't any of his last seven appearances as the God of Thunder, rest assured, the world will keep spinning.

Fans can still look forward to George Miller's upcoming movie and how it could very well be the best thing Chris Hemsworth has ever done—provided his sentiments ring true in the final product.

Miller's 2015 film was highly praised by critics and won fans over just as strongly. Hopefully, the filmmaker can withstand the pressure and create something just as good, if not better.

While seeing the actor in a new world is exciting, many might be anxious to know when Hemsworth will return as Thor—an answer that sadly isn't known.

However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed he wants to move away from Taika Watiti's take on the character. Hemsworth noted that if he returns (which he surely will), he wants "a drastically different version in tone."

Maybe the next time fans see him he'll be having an incredibly serious throwdown with Hercules. That is, of course, after Hemsworth takes some well-deserved time off.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+, while Furiosa is currently aiming for a release on May 24, 2024.