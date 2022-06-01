Thor 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals First Photo From Mad Max Prequel Set

While fans know names like Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans for their MCU work, that is far from the only notable films the actors have completed in their illustrious careers. Hemsworth, who will be seen next in this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, is set to join the Mad Max universe in George Miller's Furiosa.

The Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off is set to act as a prequel for Charlize Theron's Furiosa character, with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy taking the torch from Theron (who recently joined the MCU herself) and playing a younger version of the character.

Right now, Hemsworth's exact role in the film has yet to be disclosed, but as its 2024 release date approaches, progress on the film continues to roll on. Principal photography has just begun for the project in New South Wales, Australia, and one of its stars has shared a first look at the film as filming begins.

Furiosa Filming Finally Starts

Furiosa and Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth tweeted to announce that filming on the Mad Max spin-off has commenced in Australia.

The George Miller-directed epic has been in the works since Fury Road's release back in 2015, and fans will be excited to see that cameras are finally rolling.

Hemsworth included a picture of Furiosa's clapperboard with a short message about filming starting for the movie:

"A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA"

Twitter

From Thor to Thunderdome

There is not much to glean from this simple image shared by Chris Hemsworth, as a Mad Max film taking place in the desert is far from a revelation. However, it should be exciting for fans to see that the project is actually getting in front of cameras.

George Miller has become notorious for working on projects in the background without any major progress ever being made. Some will remember that Fury Road was nearly thirty years in the making.

But now the director is ready to go, the cast has memorized their lines, and cameras are rolling. Now the moviegoing world waits with bated breath to see what sort of post-apocalyptic mayhem Miller gets up to this time.

The Mad Max spin-off/prequel is actually happening after years of development, and it's nice to see that star Chris Hemsworth is even excited about that.

Furiosa is set to release on May 24, 2024.