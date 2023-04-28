Mad Max: Furiosa is set to push Anya Taylor-Joy's titular character into the forefront, and newly-uncovered set photos reveal the best look at the prequel's protagonist.

Directed by George Miller, the upcoming Mad Max prequel will chronicle Furiosa's origin story, showcasing her journey on how she ends up in the clutches of warlord Immortan Joe.

Taylor-Joy is joined by Thor star Chris Hemsworth in the movie, with the Marvel actor set to portray the film's villain. Alongside the pair, Furiosa banners a stellar cast that includes Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson.

Mad Max Prequel Unveils Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa

New set photos from the filming of Mad Max: Furiosa surfaced online this week, showing Anya Taylor-Joy in character as Furiosa in between takes from the movie's principal photography:

Taylor-Joy wears an all-black outfit while also sporting a brown hair and a messy look.

The actress portrays a younger version of Charlize Theron's Furiosa from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road:

Charlize Theron as Furiosa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie actress and The Menu star previously told Indiewire that Furiosa is the "dirtiest and the bloodiest" she has ever been, and new photos appear to back up that claim:

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something. Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, ‘Furiosa’ was definitely right up my street.”

In August 2022, the first look at Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa was unveiled by set photos from principal photography:

Past set photos also unveiled the best look at Chris Hemsworth's unnamed villain in the Mad Max prequel:

Will Anya Taylor-Joy Shave Her Head in Furiosa?

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognizable as Furiosa in the new Mad Max prequel set photos, which is a good thing since the mystery helps build anticipation for the movie.

Moreover, it is quite surprising that the actress still has long hair in the photos, considering that Charlize Theron shaved her head to fully immerse herself as the character.

Despite that, Furiosa costume designer Jenny Beavan told Variety that Taylor-Joy wants to shave her head for the prequel, but director George Miller doesn't want the actress to do it. The filmmaker's hesitancy might come from the fact that the actress has other roles lined up that would require her long hair.

Still, the Mad Max prequel could still achieve Furiosa's iconic look by allowing the actress to use a bald cap.

Meanwhile, with filming already wrapped and post-production in full swing, the first trailer for Furiosa could arrive sooner rather than later. It's even possible that the first footage could surprise everyone by showing Taylor-Joy's bald look in the prequel.

Mad Max: Furiosa is set to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024.