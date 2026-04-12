2026's Supergirl Movie Reveals First Official Poster For Its Main Villain

The main villain of Supergirl is front and center in new posters for the DCU film. DC Studios is using Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as a foundation for its next superhero story, which means it's also bringing the comic's villain to the screen, with Matthias Schoenaerts playing Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krem's look has been changed significantly from his comic design, and fans can see exactly how much in a new full-body poster.

With Supergirl releasing on June 26, marketing for the movie is in full swing, and following the release of the second trailer, DC Studios has unveiled a series of individual posters. One features an almost full-figured shot of Schoenaerts as Krem, showing off the villain's costume, makeup, and devious personality as he appears licking his axe.

DC Studios

The full-body shot shows off more of Krem's outfit, including his tribal-like armor, which is plated with bone-like ribs, and his four-pronged axe.

Additional looks at Krem were also revealed in the latest Supergirl trailer, offering more insight into the villain's evil deeds.

DC Studios

Fans were shocked to see such a radical redesign for Krem of the Yellow Hills in the first Supergirl trailer. In the comics, the character is depicted as a ginger-haired man, but in the film, he has been dehumanized, with excessive dermals and facial scars. Krem's live-action design aims to make him appear more like a monster, ensuring there is no mistaking him as the story's villain.

DC Studios

In the comics, Krem is known as a pirate and assassin, a member of the Brigands, who is responsible for the misfortune that drives Ruthye and Kara to chase him across the universe and seek vengeance.

Unlike many supervillains in DC lore, Krem has no supernatural abilities to speak of beyond his capabilities in combat.

His arrows are also tipped with a dangerous, rare poison, which unfortunately embeds itself in Krypto in the film.

DC Studios

Krem's solo poster joins a long-running lineup of DC movie villains who have received their own posters during their films' marketing. The most recent of these was the lineup of villains in James Gunn's Superman, led by Nicholas Hoult as the iconic nemesis Lex Luthor (who will return in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow).

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Working alongside Luthor on his villainous team was María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, aka the Engineer, whose redesign in the DCU movie allowed her to use nanotechnology to manipulate her body into new shapes and weapons.

DC Studios

Also present in Superman was Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Amanda Waller's successor as the head of ARGUS, who has also appeared in DCU projects, Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2.

DC Studios

DC had a trend of highlighting its villains even before the new DCU rebooted everything, with Michael Shannon's Zod from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel another notable DCEU villain to earn his own poster.

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Krem of the Yellow Hills will be seen in action in Supergirl alongside Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa as Lobo, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll. The new DCU film, directed by Craig Gillespie, will be released in theatres on June 26.

What Kind of DCU Villain Will Krem of the Yellow Hills Be?

Everything revealed about Krem of the Yellow Hills so far in Supergirl has set him up as a bloodthirsty, psychotic, remorseless villain who both looks and acts like a monster.

Ruthye comments to Kara in the trailer that Krem murdered her innocent family, which is true to his story in the comic, in which he stabbed and killed Ruthye's father for not laughing at his joke. Later in the trailer, Krem comments to Kara that her "eyes are beautiful when you cry," which is another indication that the villain languishes when others are in pain.

Unlike Lex Luthor in Superman, who was maniacal but more intelligent, or Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2, who was vengeful but seeking penance for his son's death, Krem of the Yellow Hills is a different kind of villain. He is a pirate and a rogue who lives lawlessly and enjoys exerting his power through violence. This makes him an interesting nemesis for Supergirl, who herself is still figuring out what kind of hero she will be and what lines she will or won't cross.