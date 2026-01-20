Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Adds 4th DC Villain (Report)

A new report claimed that Man of Tomorrow is set to add a fourth villain, and this character is quite an unexpected addition due to her morally ambiguous nature. The upcoming DCU sequel is set to reunite former rivals Lex Luthor and Superman as they reluctantly team up with each other to face a much powerful threat in the form of Brainiac. Aside from Lex and Superman, there are already several confirmed characters from the first film who will appear, such as Lois Lane, the Justice Gang, and the familiar crew from the Daily Planet. And now, another wildcard DC villain joins the cast.

Nexus Point News reported that DC Comics antagonist, Maxima, is set to make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow, making her the fourth villain in the David Corenswet-led sequel. Despite being on Brainiac's side, the outlet also claimed that Maxima will eventually join forces with the heroes.

DC Comics

For the uninitiated, Maxima is a warrior queen of the planet Almerac, a highly advanced alien world. She is considered by fans as one of Superman's most intense admirers and one of the strongest characters in the DC Universe. The character was created by Roger Stern and George Perez, and she made her debut in Action Comics issue 645 in 1938.

Maxima's abilities include superhuman strength, speed, flight, and vast psionic abilities (which include telepathy and mind control). The fact that Maxima admired Superman creates a potential conflict with Lois Lane in the sequel.

Nexus Point News also added that Man of Tomorrow could potentially adapt the "Panic in the Sky" storyline that featured Brainiac and Maxima. In this storyline, Brainiac forced Maxima to aid him in his invasion of Earth after the chief villain had taken over Almerac. Following her betrayal of Brainiac, Maxima became a member of the Justice League.

Insider Jeff Sneider previously claimed earlier this month that Wonder Woman is being cast for Man of Tomorrow, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has since debunked that report. It seems that the casting call that was deemed by some for Wonder Woman could be for Maxima instead, based on this new report. Man of Tomorrow is set to debut in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Every Other Confirmed Villain In Man of Tomorrow

Brainiac

DC Comics

Lars Eidinger is set to bring Brainiac to life in Man of Tomorrow, breaking a 50-year Superman rule because it is the first movie in Superman's film history to feature an established DC Comics villain outside of Lex Luthor or General Zod.

Not much is known about Brainiac's exact goal in the sequel, but there's a strong chance that his nefarious scheme involves taking over and (possibly) destroying Earth, which explains why Lex Luthor has no choice but to team up with Superman to prevent the villain's plan from ever coming into fruition.

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

While Lex Luthor may be on the side of good as he teams up with Superman in Man of Tomorrow, the character is still a clear-cut villain, and it's reasonable to assume that he has a hidden agenda when it comes to agreeing to temporarily join forces with the heroes.

Given that his image was badly tampered with after the events of Superman, Lex could be using this team-up opportunity to create a new perception to the general public, potentially seeing him as a redeemed hero after the events of Man of Tomorrow. If anything, this could be his only chance to elevate himself and possibly lean toward becoming a powerful figure in the government.

Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

The wild ending of Peacemaker Season 2 set up Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. as a crucial character in Man of Tomorrow.

Given that he has fully embraced his antagonistic self due to the creation of the Salvation planet as a prison for metahumans, Flag is a wildcard in the upcoming sequel due to his unpredictable nature. Flag and Lex may be working together in secret to potentially trap Superman in the Salvation Planet for good as a form of a last-minute betrayal.