Sony Officially Responds To Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer 2 Leaks

Sony officially responded to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaks after a rough few days for the studio. The second trailer for the upcoming MCU sequel surfaced online over the weekend, well before its planned debut. An audio rip appeared on YouTube first, followed by a blurry, zoomed-in bootleg of the footage that spread quickly across social media.

Sony's answer arrived in the form of copyright takedowns. The studio filed DMCA notices across YouTube and X, and platforms suspended several accounts that shared the footage. The takedowns also confirmed what many fans suspected, since studios rarely bother striking down fake material. With the trailer rumoured to debut alongside the start of ticket sales in June, Sony is now racing to contain a leak that keeps growing.

Sony Pictures

The first wave of leaks looked manageable. The bootleg that circulated over the weekend was cropped and zoomed in so aggressively that the footage was nearly impossible to make out. However, the "Property of Columbia Pictures" watermark on the video made it pretty obvious where it was from.

As if that was not problematic enough, things deteriorated quickly when higher-quality versions of the trailer appeared within days. Alternate cuts of the same trailer followed, each containing scenes missing from the others. B-roll footage of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon recording greetings for international markets leaked as well.

Several shots from the leaks feature unfinished visual effects and are likely uncompleted alternate cuts of the main trailer that Sony was experimenting with. There's a chance that a marketing folder containing these alternative cuts leaked, which calls into question the strength of Sony's security, given its long history with leaks.

This is the second trailer straight for the film to leak ahead of schedule. The first Brand New Day trailer appeared online in unfinished form in December last year, and the VFX team gave up weekends and worked overtime to rework it before its official debut in March.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will go on sale in a week. There have been rumors that the second trailer could be released on that day. However, these leaks could delay the release since Sony is likely to redo the trailer.

Here Are Some Highlights From The New Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer

Sony Pictures

Despite the poor quality of the early copies, fans pulled plenty of detail out of the leaked footage. One sequence shows a brutal fight between Spider-Man and Scorpion, with Michael Mando's Mac Gargan pinning the hero against a wall. Peter's eyes turn black before he grabs the villain by the tail and hurls him into the path of an oncoming police car. The moment ties directly into the film's premise, which follows a physical change that threatens Peter's existence and pushes him toward losing control.

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner features heavily, too. Peter approaches the scientist and asks about suppressing mutating DNA, just like in the first official trailer. Banner's reply teases the return of Savage Hulk as he points to his Hulk Inhibitor and jokingly says, "If you see me without this, run!"

The leaked cut delivers on that tease with shots of the Hulk clashing with Spider-Man. However, the effects on those scenes look noticeably incomplete. That rough footage likely fueled recent claims that the character would appear grey in the movie, when the trailer suggests the classic green look instead. Elsewhere, Spider-Man brings MJ to Jon Bernthal's Punisher and asks the vigilante for help, likely to keep her safe from the unnamed threat lingering in the film.

Sony's takedowns will slow the bleeding, but they will not undo a week in which most of the trailer reached the public in pieces. The bigger problem for Sony is internal, because audio, multiple cuts, and B-roll all escaping within days suggests a genuine security breach somewhere in the studio's marketing chain, and that should worry executives far more than a few suspended accounts. Still, the reaction to the footage is quite positive, and fans will likely embrace the trailer with enthusiasm when it officially releases.