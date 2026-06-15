Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer 2 Breaks An Unfortunate MCU Record

The second official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved a frustrating MCU milestone. The first Brand New Day trailer leaked in unfinished form in December 2025, and this incident seemingly prompted Sony Pictures to delay its release before fully unveiling a new version in March 2026. The first trailer did its job, ramping up hype for the film and giving fans an official glimpse of what's next in Tom Holland's Peter Parker story, as well as a clear look at the movie's street-level villains. However, the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has unexpectedly followed suit.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second trailer widely leaked online ahead of its expected release on June 17, marking the first time in MCU history that both Trailer 1 and Trailer 2 for the same film have widely leaked to the public ahead of their scheduled debuts, creating a frustrating new record for Sony and Marvel Studios.

The latest Brand New Day leaked trailer was released in multiple forms, including low-res bootlegs, watermarked HD versions, and audio leaks. Sony Pictures officially responded to the leaks by removing various trailers from different platforms with copyright takedowns.

Sony Pictures

This isn't the first time that a Marvel Studios trailer or story details leaked online. In April 2021, a detailed plot breakdown for Eternals (including post-credits scenes) emerged (via a report from Inverse). The leak came from someone who had seen an early cut with unfinished VFX and temporary music. It revealed major twists, including the Celestials' plan, the characters' fates, and Dane Whitman's setup to become the Black Knight.

2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home also suffered major leaks, such as the famous set photos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland that sent the internet into a frenzy, the casting confirmations of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Charlie Cox's involvement as Matt Murdock. Despite the spoiler storm, No Way Home became a cultural phenomenon and shattered box-office records.

Avengers: Endgame was also no stranger to leaks, as set photos of Chris Evans wearing his 2012 Captain America suit from The Avengers while filming in New York sparked widespread speculation that the Infinity Saga capper was delving into time travel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also saw a full script leak on Reddit, prompting Marvel to subpoena the platform. Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War's respective trailers also leaked online before their debuts, but it turned out to be a good thing because it fueled even more anticipation for these films.

Even Avengers: Doomsday was not safe from leaks, as some of its major storylines already emerged online, including legacy cameos from fan-favorite heroes and Doctor Doom's hidden agenda involving the heroes and the Multiverse.

Aside from actual leaks, several MCU stars have become unintentional sources who spoiled their own respective Marvel projects, most notably Mark Ruffalo spoiling Infinity War's ending in 2018, Frank Grillo (via Comicbook) unexpectedly revealing his return in Avengers: Endgame in the Time Heist during a 2018 interview, and Tom Holland's known history of dropping spoilers during different interviews throughout his MCU stint.

This current Brand New Day situation highlighted Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' ongoing vulnerabilities, and social media instantly amplified everything. While Sony took action, the damage to the surprise and controlled marketing had been done.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in US theaters on July 31.

Why the Trailer Leaks Are Both a Good & Bad Thing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

The latest trailer leak involving Spider-Man: Brand New Day is both a good and a bad thing for the film, embodying a classic double-edged sword.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios clearly invest heavily in timed reveals to build anticipation, and early leaks force reactive damage control and can make official drops feel anticlimactic.

Repeated Sony Spider-Man leaks point to issues with test screenings, trailer houses, international partners, and more. In an era of mixed reviews hounding MCU releases, losing control adds unnecessary stress for the studios.

Despite that, the leaks propelled Spider-Man: Brand New Day with massive free buzz and strong momentum. The fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home faced far worse leaks yet became a $1.9 billion box-office juggernaut proved that leaks amplified curiosity and turned the film into a must-see cultural event.

In the modern era's always-on world, leaks fuel fan engagement, which could translate into stronger word of mouth and opening-weekend turnout. It essentially reignites excitement amid broader franchise fatigue.

It's worth noting that leaks are now baked into the MCU ecosystem. While the frustration is real, history suggests that Brand New Day will likely benefit more than it suffers.