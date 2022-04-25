Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Massive Profit Totals Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office performance will go down as one of the most impressive theatrical runs in history. Previous Marvel Cinematic Universe releases from last year like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings paved the way for Tom Holland's threequel to succeed, but even the most accurate forecasters couldn't have predicted the titanic revenue No Way Home generated.

The film skyrocketed to an unprecedented $260 million domestic opening weekend, performing better than any theatrical release in history not named Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home would sit comfortably atop the domestic weekend leaderboards for the following three weeks and would continue to rake in at least eight figures every weekend throughout January.

While it is still showing in some cinemas across the country, Spider-Man: No Way Home's recent digital release has more or less concluded the film's theatrical run. The receipts are in, and No Way Home's net profit is enough to finance an entire blockbuster trilogy's production budget.

How Much Money Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Make?

Marvel

He may have lost the Stark Internship, but Peter Parker's net worth now rivals some of the MCU's wealthiest.

According to Deadline, Spider-Man: No Way Home has netted "well north of $610 million in profit" after including "all ancillaries" like production and marketing costs.

By comparison, Deadline estimated in 2017 that Tom Holland's first solo outing as the web-slinger, Spider-Man: Homecoming, generated "$200.1 million in profit." That number was an incredible "184% more" than the last Spider-Man film Sony Pictures released, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

No Way Home's profit also nearly doubled that of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was estimated to have raked in "$339 million."

Sony's Cash Cow Continues

The return on No Way Home only emphasizes why Sony Pictures was keen on rebooting the character after 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Every Spider-Man film released since 2002 has been profitable, but given the hero's popularity, there's a gold standard Peter Parker should hit. Andrew Garfield's franchise was making money, but nowhere near the IP's full potential.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was not something that could have been created overnight. It needed two successful films to precede it, along with 365 days of fan-generated hype based solely on rumblings of generational scenes.

That said, Spider-Man: No Way Home represents the character's fully-realized potential. Demand for the web-slinger is at an all-time high, and if Sony and Marvel continue to work harmoniously, it doesn't look like that momentum will be slowing down any time soon. The next Tom Holland Spidey film remains unconfirmed, but based on these numbers, it feels inevitable. Fortunately for the leading man, the No Way Home receipts indicate he's about to get paid.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on digital and home video.