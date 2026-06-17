Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer 2 Unveils Best Look At Sadie Sink’s Mystery Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second trailer officially revealed the best possible look at Sadie Sink's mystery Marvel character (but there's still a catch). The secrecy surrounding Sink's MCU character has fueled speculation about her identity, with Jean Grey emerging as a leading fan theory. While the first Brand New Day trailer tried its best to hide Sadie Sink's character, a handful of quick shots still managed to slip through, giving fans the earliest official glimpses of her secret Marvel role. It was still not enough, though, to confirm whether she may or may not play the X-Men hero.

Sony Pictures officially released the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showcasing new looks at Tom Holland's web-slinging hero, the first look at Savage Hulk, and another fresh preview of Sadie Sink's MCU character.

At the 0:56 mark, the trailer unveiled the first glimpse of Sadie Sink's hooded Marvel character using her mind-control powers. Marvel, though, still played it safe by not showing her directly, only revealing her in silhouette this time around.

Sony Pictures

A closer look at this mystery character confirms that this is Sadie Sink under the hoodie, as evidenced by her eyes looking directly at something or someone in the snapshot below:

Sony Pictures

Another shot at the 0:59 mark from the trailer showcases her powers as she unleashes them on a much larger scale, turning it into a devastating wave that seemingly allows her to "mind hop" from one person to the next to mock Peter.

Sony Pictures

This was proven true in the next series of shots, revealing that she uses her telekinetic storm to mess with Peter, believing he is an enemy pursuing her.

Sony Pictures

For some reason, Punisher appears not to be affected by this "wave," suggesting that he could be in cahoots with Sink's character based on early rumors that Frank Castle may be protecting her from the Department of Damage Control (making this organization the MCU's first X-Men villains).

Sony Pictures

At the 1:34 mark, another look at Sadie Sink's Marvel character appears, similar to the angle shown in the first trailer. What's interesting about this shot is that it confirms Sink's character is responsible for unleashing the Savage Hulk, turning the original Avenger against Peter to potentially preserve her secret.

Sony Pictures

While her character is hidden, Marvel is clearly lying about Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, considering that she is confirmed to receive third billing in the film.

This means that Sink is not playing a random character, adding more fuel to the rumors that she is indeed playing a powerful X-Men hero like Jean Grey, who would become one of the central figures of the MCU's Mutant Saga.

Watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into theaters on July 31.

Why Marvel's Strategy of Keeping Sadie Sink's MCU Character Hidden Is Perfect

Marvel Studios continues the slow-burn reveal of Sadie Sink's character, and this trailer is designed to keep fans dissecting every frame until the film's release next month. Many would argue that this is a masterclass in hype-building for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's clearly working.

In an era where spoilers leak faster on social media, as evidenced by the latest leak of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer 2 (which already broke an unfortunate MCU record), Marvel Studios is still doubling down on restraint by not giving away the identity of Sadie Sink's character, even though a good chunk of the fandom is cleaning toward for her to be the MCU's Jean Grey.

The second trailer's bigger showcase of Sink's character's power only amplified anticipation for the reveal without giving everything away, ultimately sparking endless social media discourse in the weeks to come.

If Sink is indeed playing Jean Grey, her introduction carries massive weight for the Mutant Saga. It is the right decision to hold off on this reveal because revealing her fully too early risks undercutting key moments, such as her eventual clash with Spider-Man in the film.

The fact that they even included Sadie Sink in cast interviews alongside the core trio of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon is also pretty telling, suggesting that her character is not a one-off and that she would play a big role in future MCU projects, most notably Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios isn't hiding for hiding's sake; they are clearly weaponizing the anticipation to turn one major character into the central talking point of the entire marketing cycle.