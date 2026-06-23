New Spider-Man Brand New Day Promo Features Sadie Sink Teasing A Mystery Villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's latest promo featured Sadie Sink for the first time, and she gave a major tease of what to expect in the upcoming MCU movie. Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shrouded in secrecy, and marketing has yet to officially showcase a full look at her character, leading many fans to speculate on which Marvel hero (or villain) she could be playing. Despite Sink's prominent third billing in Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, this calculated secrecy has only intensified the movie's marketing, ramping up anticipation for her eventual debut in the wider MCU.

Sony Pictures released an international promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring its lead stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink, promoting the movie's release in China.

In the 65-second promo, Sink teased that Spider-Man will "face challenges like never before" in the film while also teasing the existence of "mysterious villains:"

"Spider-Man faces challenges like never before, like mysterious villains appearing one after another."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a collection of notable villains, including Scorpion, Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Hand.

Sink's tease of mysterious villains might be alluding to these antagonists, but there is also a chance that she could be hinting at the presence of hidden foes for Marvel's web-slinger to deal with, such as her character, who may or may not be Jean Grey.

Sony Pictures

Sadie Sink's rumored role as Jean Grey in Brand New Day has only grown stronger with each new leak heading into the July 31 release date.

Recent developments, such as the official description of Sink's character in the film, have significantly bolstered the theory that she is, in fact, the X-Men hero, and Brand New Day is being used as her launchpad into the MCU's Mutant Saga.

This latest promo leans directly into that mystery. Sink's delivery of the key tease about mysterious villains not only preserves secrecy but also highlights the vagueness surrounding her character, which could spark major fan discussions online ahead of Brand New Day.

Watch the official Spider-Man: Brand New Day international promo below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in theaters in the United States on July 31.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is the Perfect Entry Point for Sadie Sink's Mystery MCU Character

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be the ideal launchpad for Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character, and it only gets better when it is finally revealed to be Jean Grey.

As one of Marvel's most powerful mutants, introducing Jean Grey in a street-level story in Spider-Man: Brand New Day keeps things grounded in the web-slinger's world because it positions her as a "mutant on the run," a fugitive with uncertain allegiances hunted by the Department of Damage Control, and forced to operate in a morally complex way that may portray her as a villain that needs to be stopped.

This approach makes her introduction feel personal and immediate rather than overwhelming. Instead of dropping her into a full X-Men movie in The Mutant Saga, Brand New Day gives her an emotionally charged arc that makes her stand out and allows her to become the fans' (and Spider-Man's) entry point for the world of mutants without being forced to do so.

Sadie Sink's Jean Grey acts as the perfect bridge for the MCU, connecting the Multiverse Saga in its latter half toward the much-awaited Mutant Saga. If anything, this is a low-risk, high-reward scenario that generates genuine excitement without stealing focus from the core of Spider-Man's story of rebirth.