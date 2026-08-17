Ahsoka Season 2 Art Reveals First Look At Ezra, Sabine & More Star Wars Characters

Concept art from Season 2 of Dave Filoni's Ahsoka gave fans a first look at Ezra Bridger and other characters appearing in the Disney+ follow-up. The new season, which was initially expected to arrive this year, was delayed to early 2027, a development Lucasfilm made official at Disney's Upfronts presentation in May. The second season will pick up where the first left off, with Sabine Wren and Ahsoka stranded on Peridea while Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn made their way back to the main galaxy.

The artwork was unveiled during the D23 Expo hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on August 14. The event is Disney's biennial fan expo where the studio makes major announcements and reveals. Costume pieces on display even showcased Anakin Skywalker's snow gear from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars era, suggesting the season will feature flashbacks to that period of Ahsoka and Anakin's lives. Some of the concept pieces were first previewed exclusively at Star Wars Celebration 2025, but D23 marked the first public viewing for most fans.

Ahsoka Season 2 Characters Unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo

Ezra Bridger is one of the characters many Star Wars fans are eager to see in the new season, given how his story ended in Season 1. The D23 concept piece gives a good idea of where his arc is headed. The image shows him in a New Republic hangar, frantically sprinting as he puts on his gear.

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In the background, numerous Republic pilots can be seen in full flight suits, hurriedly packing cargo onto starfighters. In the Season 1 finale, he reunited with Hera Syndulla, a key figure in the Republic's fight against the Imperial Remnant. This new artwork confirms that Esfandi's character fights alongside her and her crew.

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Another concept piece takes us to Peridea, where Ahsoka and her fellow stranded comrade, Sabine, explore the planet they are lost on. The image shows Ahsoka reaching for the surface of a large rock covered in huge, mysterious circular markings, a hint that the pair's time on Peridea will be filled with strange supernatural elements.

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A separate reveal finds them positioned above an overgrown valley of wreckage, staring at the sunset. Notably, a green bird can be seen perched on a piece of wreckage in the corner. The creature looks like Morai, the female convor with strong connections to the Daughter, the ancient god of Mortis. Morai has long followed Ahsoka as a spiritual guide. A final piece also shows the pair atop the giant hand of the Father statue.

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Another concept piece depicts a battle about to ensue between Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati and the architect droid professor, Huyang. The droid deploys his trademark four blades, ready to take on the white-haired mercenary.

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More clashes appear in other images, as the Nightsisters, a clan of magick-wielding women from Dathomir, engage a crew of New Republic soldiers with energy bows while the troopers return fire with blasters. The Dathomiri witches successfully knock two of the soldiers down with their weapons.

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Additional artwork highlights the sisters' character designs and costumes. The images show them with shaved heads; one wears a red face mask with tusks that makes her look particularly intimidating.

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The group wears crimson robes, a look reminiscent of the clan's appearance in the Clone Wars era.

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Another piece shows the Nightsisters fighting alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn's enforcer, Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham), who appears to wield a Nightsister blade while two of the witches stand by his side with bows.

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This marks an exciting departure from Season 1, where the Great Mothers operated in the shadows, influencing Morgan Elsbeth and aiding Thrawn.

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These concept pieces indicate the clan will play a much more significant role in the upcoming season, taking the fight to the battlefield.

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Speaking of Thrawn, the Grand Admiral gets the spotlight too, with a concept piece showing him relaxed in a command room chair, staring at a large red screen as he analyzes battlefield tactics.

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Lars Mikkelsen's Imperial military leader has always been a shrewd and cunning tactician, with his strategic acumen among his greatest assets. Thrawn will likely be at his most powerful in Season 2, and the D23 reveals show the Nightsisters working alongside him as he consolidates Imperial remnants and takes on the New Republic.