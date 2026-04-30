Ahsoka Season 2 Just Confirmed Its 10th Main Cast Member

Ahsoka Season 2 is one of Star Wars' most anticipated TV shows, and the hype has only intensified following an exciting new addition by Lucasfilm. The Disney+ series returns with a cast stacked from top to bottom, bringing together some of the most beloved characters in the franchise's animated history and translating them to live action. The show now has at least ten main cast members after this interesting addition.

Tommie Earl Jenkins has been confirmed as a recurring cast member in Ahsoka Season 2. The casting was revealed through Jenkins' official résumé on Actors Access, where the Disney+ series appears under his television credits with a recurring designation. The inclusion of a "recurring" listing means Jenkins will appear across multiple episodes, not simply a one-off appearance.

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Jenkins is a performer with serious range across theatre, television, and video games. He also has a prior Star Wars connection, voicing Koboh prospector Gulu in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a fan-favorite character known for his irreverent banter.

Jenkins' character in Ahsoka Season 2 is currently unknown, but there are some clues worth considering. X account @moraimessenger, which has reported on the show previously, claims Jenkins filmed scenes alongside Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger. If that's accurate, it places him squarely inside one of Season 2's most important storylines.

Season 1 ended with Ezra returning to the known galaxy after years stranded in Peridea, reuniting with Hera Syndulla, but cut off from Ahsoka and Sabine. Season 2 will follow how he copes with this new reality, and a recurring character entering his orbit could be an ally who helped keep things together during his long absence, or even someone with knowledge of what Thrawn is planning.

Jenkins has built a career playing figures with authority and moral complexity, and whatever Lucasfilm has in store for him should be far from boring. Jenkins joins a distinguished cast, sharing the screen with some of the industry's most illustrious actors. Chief among them is Rosario Dawson, reprising her celebrated role as Ahsoka Tano. She's one of Star Wars' most interesting characters.

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Dawson first brought Ahsoka to live action in The Mandalorian, taking over from Ashley Eckstein, who voiced her across The Clone Wars and Rebels. A former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who left the Jedi Order, Ahsoka spent years as a covert operative for the Rebellion under the codename Fulcrum before reuniting with her old allies. Season 1 ended with her and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea, a cliffhanger that Season 2 picks up.

Speaking of Sabine, she also returns in Season 2. Played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, the Mandalorian warrior and artist made her live-action debut in Season 1 after years in Rebels. Sabine became Ahsoka's Jedi student despite low natural Force sensitivity, taking up a lightsaber and beginning her training. With Shin Hati still a threat and the secrets of Peridea unresolved. Season 2 should push her Jedi arc further than ever.

Then there's also Huyang, the ancient droid professor voiced by David Tennant. Huyang has guided Jedi younglings in building their lightsabers for thousands of years. Best known to mainstream audiences as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who and for his work in Jessica Jones, Tennant joined Ahsoka Season 1 as one of the show's standout presences.

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Huyang is not the only Star Wars character with years of history featuring in Season 2. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker.

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In Season 1, Anakin appeared through the World Between Worlds as a Force-connected guide, pushing Ahsoka toward healing the wounds between them. He confirmed his return at Star Wars Celebration Japan last year.

It isn’t really Star Wars if there aren’t any evil characters present in a show like Ahsoka. Ivanna Sakhno will bring a touch of villainy in season 2, continuing as Shin Hati, one of Season 1's great additions.

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Shin began as Baylan Skoll's apprentice before being abandoned on Peridea when Baylan set off in pursuit of the Mortis gods. Left without a master and surrounded by strangers, she had gathered a group of bandits by the time Season 1 closed. What she does with that power in Season 2, and how her path crosses with Ahsoka and Sabine again, are questions many Star Wars fans are looking for answers to.

Baylan Skoll will be played by a different actor in Season 2. Rory McCann is taking over from the late Ray Stevenson, who passed away in 2023. McCann, best known as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane in Game of Thrones, was confirmed for the role at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

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McCann had previously been cast as Brasso in Andor before a knee injury forced him out. It'll be interesting to see how he approaches the role and how well he fills the void left by Ray Stevenson.

There is a much bigger threat on the way as Lars Mikkelsen reprises Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of Star Wars' most cerebral villains.

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Mikkelsen originally voiced Thrawn in Rebels before making the jump to live action in Ahsoka Season 1. He escaped Peridea aboard his Star Destroyer at the end of that season, returning to the known galaxy with Imperial ambitions bigger than ever.

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As already mentioned, Eman Esfand's Ezra Bridger is expected to play a big role in Season 2. He spent years trapped in a distant galaxy after using a purrgil pod to banish Thrawn during the Liberation of Lothal. Ezra made it back to the known galaxy at Season 1's end, reuniting with Hera after years apart. Season 2 finds him adjusting to a world that moved on without him.

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Hera Syndulla, the Ghost's captain and one of the Rebellion's most decorated leaders, is another character that can’t be left out. Syndulla is played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who's known for Fargo and Birds of Prey. Winstead made her Star Wars debut in Ahsoka Season 1. With Thrawn back in the known galaxy and the New Republic under pressure, Hera's role in Season 2's conflict is likely to be huge.

Ahsoka Season 2 Looks Promising

Beyond the cast, what's been confirmed about Season 2 shows Lucasfilm President, Dave Filoni, is swinging for something considerably bigger than the first outing. At Star Wars Celebration Japan, he assembled a concept art trailer inspired by the original Empire Strikes Back teaser from 1980. The footage, shown exclusively to attendees, revealed Ahsoka and Sabine battling massive golem-like droids on Peridea, with Ezra suited up in a New Republic pilot's jumpsuit, including a confrontation between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll.

It also confirmed Admiral Ackbar's return for a naval showdown with Thrawn, and revealed that Zeb Orrelios will appear, raising the possibility of every surviving member of the Ghost crew reuniting in live-action for the first time.

The Mortis gods are expected to be key in Season 2. Filoni has confirmed they will play a role, though he remained deliberately vague at Celebration: "The Son's there, the Father's there, most of the Daughter's there. So yeah, we'll figure it out. It's a good story." These are among the most powerful Force entities in all of Star Wars lore. They were introduced in The Clone Wars and have added to the franchise's intrigue.

Baylan's cliffhanger walk toward their statues at the end of Season 1 now looks less like a mysterious closing image and more like a setup for something the franchise has never attempted in live action. With all these details coming into play, Ahsoka Season 2 promises to give fans a treat when it releases later in the year.