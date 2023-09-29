Ahsoka Just Teased 1 Finale Twist for Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati (Theory)

Ahsoka's penultimate episode set up a potential finale twist for Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati.

First introduced in Episode 1 of Ahsoka on Disney+, Shin Hati, played by Star Wars newcomer Sakhno, is the apprentice of Baylan Skoll, the series' fan-favorite former Jedi turned mysterious mercenary.

In Episode 7, Baylan Skoll surprisingly parted ways with his apprentice and, given the situation on Peridea, suggested a possible change of course for this character.

A Shin Hati Twist Awaits in Ahsoka Finale?

Throughout Ahsoka, Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati has been faithful to her master but mostly in the dark about his purpose on Peridea.

Episode 7 proved she has no part in Baylan's plan when he instructed her to kill Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger and "take your place in the coming Empire."

When she questioned why he wouldn't help, he answered, "Your ambition drives you in one direction, my path lies in another."

The problem, however, is that the "coming Empire" has no place for Shin, as Thrawn was only using her and Baylan and had every intention of leaving them on Peridea.

To make matters worse, Shin ultimately failed to defeat Ezra, Sabine, and Ahsoka, leaving her alone and defeated.

However, before retreating, Ahsoka offered to help her which Shin appears to consider before making her escape.

Ahsoka separated Shin and her master and allowed for this moment with Ahsoka Tano for a reason. Here's a possible reason behind why that was necessary and what it means for the season finale.

A Shin Hati Redemption Arc?

Ahsoka's offer to help Shin, and Shin's subsequent hesitation, seemingly laid the groundwork for her to join the Rebels crew in the finale.

The odds of such a switch are all the more likely since she has no way off of Peridea. If this plays out as expected, there are a few things to note.

First of all, throughout Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll and Ahsoka Tano have been on parallel paths.

Like Ahsoka, Baylan is an Order 66 survivor who claims not to be a Jedi. Still, he keeps to some of the Jedi ways and even has an apprentice in Shin, just like Ahsoka has Sabine. But, now just like Ahsoka once did, Baylan has abandoned his apprentice.

If Shin Hati accepts Ahsoka's offer in the finale, it would show Ahsoka has truly put the past behind her and could become Shin's new master.

It's also possible that Sabine, the other apprentice and outsider in this series, could be the one to reach and convert Shin, bringing both of their stories full circle.

And, it's important to note that Ezra Bridger shouldn't be ruled out as a potential master for Shin's apprentice or pivotal to her evolving story.

Shin Hati's Star Wars Destiny?

As many fans have noted since before Ahsoka's debut, in Norse mythology, Hati and Skoll were celestial wolves who chased the sun and moon, eventually bringing about Ragnarok.

While Skoll was the wolf who chased the sun, Hati chased the moon; and when both caught and consumed them, the world would end and another would begin.

Therefore, in keeping with their namesakes, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati were destined to separate as, like Baylan said, Shin is driven "in one direction, my path lies in another."

The question now is whether Shin's possible team-up with Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra is her moon, her opposite "direction," that brings about Star Wars' version of Ragnarok.

Lastly, there's also the likelihood that Shin will cross paths with Baylan again and potentially Morgan Elsbeth.

Earlier episodes of Ahsoka hinted at the tension between Elsbeth and Shin that has yet to be explored, as well as Shin's horror at Marrok being Elsbeth's Nightsister magic.

Meanwhile, Shin is bound to be vengeful of Baylan for seemingly using her only to abandon her.

If so, and in the Star Wars tradition, one of the finale's major lightsaber duels could involve yet another master versus their former apprentice.

Ahsoka Episode 8 premieres next Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.