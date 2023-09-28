Star Wars actress Diana Lee Inosanto mistakenly gave away an upcoming scene from Ahsoka's Disney+ finale.

After making her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 where she battled and lost to Ahsoka Tano, Diana Lee Insoanto returned to her role as Morgan Elsbeth, a Nightsister and ally of Grand Admiral Thrawn's, in Ahsoka.

With only one episode remaining and both sides still on Peridea, it's tough to know what the finale has in store. However, fans may have at least a small idea of where it is going.

Morgan Elsbeth Star Spoiled Ahsoka Finale Rematch

In an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Diana Lee Inosanto spoiled a fight sequence from Ahsoka's finale when talking with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch.

When asked about the differences between working on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Inosanto brought up the "fight scene between Rosario [Dawson]" and Morgan Elsbeth, before noting, "This time around... we had days at it:"

“What felt different? That’s a great question. I will tell you one thing: the fight scene for sure. Because we had about 17 hours to kick out that fight scene between Rosario [Dawson] and I [in 'The Mandalorian'], whereas with this time around… we had days at it. Let’s just say that."

Since this fight has yet to be seen in Ahsoka, and there's only one episode left, this epic rematch has to be part of the finale.

Inosanto went on to describe the upcoming Jedi and Nightsister battle as "long" and "involved," before teasing "some incredible moments:"

"There were days added to that fight scene. So it’s a long, involved fight scene. It’s pretty intense. And then there’s other moments too. I think all of us have these… There’s so much action involved in this and I don’t want to say too much, but there are some incredible moments. Definitely, between all of us.”

Not only does Diana Lee Inosanto play Morgan Elsbeth, but she is also a martial arts expert and knows more than most how truly "intense" and "involved" her upcoming duel with Ahsoka Tano actually is.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, she discussed her martial arts background, as well as her first experience seeing Star Wars which she described as a "rock concert:"

“Ah well, for anybody here that does martial arts, I mean, it’s something that is part of my heritage, and my culture, my father Dan Inosanto, and my godfather the late Bruce Lee. And so, it is wild, because when I first saw Star Wars when I was 11 years old, I remembered this moment of watching it with all these fans at Aspen, Colorado because my dad was doing an International Martial Arts camp. And by the end of the movie to see and just like hear this rock concert, people standing up out of their chairs, and just screaming, I had never experienced that kind of electricity in a room… until today with all of you…"

Interestingly enough, her father incorporated Star Wars into her own martial arts training, saying, "he started training me right away with two lightsabers," a bit of real-life foreshadowing her experience fighting Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and now what's to come on October 3:

"Coming back to the martial arts, yeah, my father, when I was a little girl, then immediately was so inspired, he went and bought these plastic telescope-looking lightsabers, but to me the lightsabers were the real deal in my heart as a child. And he started training me right away with two lightsabers and it’s so crazy we flash forward to when I did 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 and had my fight scene with Rosario [Dawson] that that would play into my future. That is just crazy, so yeah.”

Is Morgan Elsbeth and Ahsoka Fight Biggest of the Season?

Since Rosario Dawson and Diana Lee Inosanto made their Star Wars debuts together and in a duel involving Thrawn, it's only fitting that Ahsoka's finale features their rematch.

The question, of course, is just what will they be fighting over. And, since Inosanto's Elsbeth lost in The Mandalorian, is it her turn to win?

This particular action sequence also has the potential to be a stand-out among what Rosario Dawson described as "a lot of battles" Dave Filoni penned for the show.

This is because Inosanto's background and expertise, coupled with Dawson's extensive training, allows for so much more in terms of style and choreography and is likely why filming spanned "days."

But even though audiences know an Ahsoka and Morgan Elsbeth rematch is on the Episode 8 docket, Inosanto's tease of "other moments" means something else may be involved or at play.

If anything, the Ahsoka star's tease is likely to fuel fan anticipation in the days to come.

Ahsoka Episode 8 premieres next Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.