Marvel Studios Officially Releases Encore’s Special Avengers: Doomsday Theater Promo Online

Marvel Studios is going all-in with marketing for Avengers: Doomsday by releasing a special promo featuring fresh looks at its star-studded cast ahead of the movie's December 18 release in the United States. Doomsday boasts a star-studded cast, featuring 27 confirmed actors and 34 rumored cast members who have yet to be announced. At the center of the ensemble are the main trio of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and joining them is a genuinely stacked roster that mixes returning MCU veterans, the new Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, and some of Fox's X-Men actors. Marketing for Doomsday has been in overdrive ever since its official trailer was released in July 2026, further amplified by the release of three post-credits scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore that shed light on the story of the upcoming MCU crossover.

The long buildup toward Doomsday now leads directly to the latest piece of promo. Marvel Studios officially released a star-studded "Silence Your Phones" theater public service announcement (PSA) online featuring some of the A-list members of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

The PSA, which is playing before Endgame Encore screenings, featured the on-screen returns of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh's Yelena, James Marsden's Cyclops, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Letitia Wright's Shuri, and many more.

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Rounding out the Doomsday cast members in the ad include Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Joaquin Torres' Falcon, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and Danny Ramirez's Falcon.

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The 31-second spot opens with a dramatic Doomsday clip, showing Doctor Doom standing in a storm-swept wasteland as he orders the X-Men's Sentinels to rise. It then cuts to a packed movie theater where a huge number of the Doomsday cast are sitting in costume and reacting to the scene playing on the screen.

Watch the official Avengers: Doomsday promo here:

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will unite the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers as they face the Multiversal threat brought about by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Promo Reveals Interesting Tidbits About the Cast

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Marvel Studios' latest Avengers: Doomsday PSA is more than just a promo; it also hints at some of the storylines that will be featured in the Multiversal crossover event.

It is interesting that Red Guardian is seated between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, suggesting that there is still some sense of conflict between the two former friends over which Avengers team is legitimate in Doomsday. It could also hint that Red Guardian could act as a mediator between the two Avengers, potentially using his comedic ways to try to get cooler heads to prevail.

The positioning between Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Namor is also worth a second look. They sit in a loose triangle rather than a straight team row, and this is more than just a random coincidence.

In Marvel Comics, Namor's interest in Sue Storm has been the fault line under any alliance between the Fantastic Four and Atlantis (in the MCU, it's Talokan). If this blocking is intentional, it strongly hints that Doomsday will not treat Namor as just a complex anti-hero; instead, it suggests that one of the B-stories in the film could subtly foreshadow the love triangle, which could be explored beyond the Multiverse Saga.

It's also worth noting that Yelena Belova is the one shushing everyone in the theater, potentially hinting at her leadership role and importance in a room full of MCU heavyweights.

There are also missing MCU characters in the official promo. Marvel didn't include Chris Evans' Steve Rogers or Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Thing, and Lewis Pullman's Bob.

While their absences boil down to casting choice for this specific ad, it is pretty telling, and could hint at some of these characters' much smaller roles in the upcoming movie (Steve Rogers is already confirmed for a significant role in Doomsday).

All in all, this official Avengers: Doomsday promo should serve as a reminder of how stacked the cast really is, and assembling them ahead of December 18 is a smart choice.