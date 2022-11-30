Namor Actor Reacts to Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm Romance Prospects

Namor's introduction in the MCU means that an interesting storyline from the comics that is tied to the Fantastic Four could be explored in the future. And now, Tenoch Huerta has shared his reaction to the potential plot point.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured the memorable arrival of Namor into the MCU as the sequel's antagonist. While Black Panther 2's ending established that the character will make a comeback, it is unknown when exactly the Talokan leader will return, especially considering that Disney is legally blocked from developing a Namor solo movie due to rights issues with Universal.

Still, given the anti-hero's vast comic book history, there are many ways the MCU could go in a future project.

One possible storyline for Namor is to dive into romance. In fact, Huerta even addressed the romantic connection between Namor and Shuri in Wakanda Forever, but one of the sequel's crew members confirmed that such a scene was never shot.

Now, the Namor actor shared his reaction to another romance storyline that could be featured in the future.

A Namor and Sue Storm Romance? Marvel Actor Responds

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Namor actor Tenoch Huerta talked about the possibility of seeing his Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character be romantically involved with the Fantastic Four's Sue Storm in the future.

When asked if he's looking forward to getting to do that storyline on screen, Huerta admitted that he is unaware of Marvel's future plans for Namor, but he reassured that he wants to "play this character many [more] times:"

Rolling Stone: "Namor is a romantic temptation for one of the characters, for Sue Storm, pulling her away from her husband. Is that something you’re aware of and possibly looking forward to getting to do on screen?" Huerta: "Well, basically, I don’t know what’s in the plan for Namor in the future. Me, Tenoch, as a person, I want to play this character many times, but it’s not up to me. I think it’s up to Ryan [Coogler], and Nate [Moore], and Mr. Kevin Feige."

In Marvel Comics, Namor and Sue Storm have a complicated relationship. The Atlantean King (in the comics) was awe-struck when he first met Sue, and this further developed in the Silver Age of Marvel.

During this aforementioned era, Sue struggled with the fact that she also had feelings for Namor, mainly due to the idea that her husband, Reed Richards, mostly prefers his intellectual pursuits over their marriage.

As a result, Sue felt discontentment, but the Sub-Mariner never truly took her away from Reed.

At one point, though, during Fantastic Four: Life Story # 2, Sue ultimately left Reed for Namor.

Another instance of the pair ending up together occurred while Reed was temporarily dead.

Meanwhile, speaking with Total Film, Huerta was hopeful for future MCU appearances, saying that "you can create a lot of things with Namor:"

“I hope so! I hope so!! Because I want a bigger contract! I want more zeroes in my contract! No, I’m joking. I mean, the mythology around Namor is huge. You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story or whatever.”

Namor, the Talokans, and Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart are the new characters who made their debut in Wakanda Forever.

As for other notable MCU heroes that could show up such as X-Men's Storm, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed to Screen Rant the chances of it happening while also referencing Ta-Nehisi Coates' run of Black Panther comics:

“Well, Storm’s relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I’m not sure we’re there yet. Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there’s a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi’s run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it’s a pretty deep bench. I think there’s a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure.”

Will the MCU Explore Sue and Namor's Romance?

Tenoch Huerta's hesitation when answering the question of whether or not Marvel will explore Sue Storm and Namor's romantic bond seems to suggest that it isn't on the table yet. This isn't surprising, considering that Namor just entered the MCU at the end of Phase 4.

In the comics, this intriguing storyline was controversial, mainly because it involves cheating. Given that the MCU is under the Disney banner, there's a chance that a Sue and Namor romance would never see the light of day due to the House of Mouse's conservative views.

Still, anything is possible in the world of superheroes, especially now that What If...? stories are alive and well in the realm of the Multiverse.

Moreover, since Namor is not slated to have a solo movie anytime soon, the Sub-Mariner could appear alongside the Fantastic Four either as one of its enemies or allies to create or tease that tension between him and Sue.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters worldwide.