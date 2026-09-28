Disney World Unveils Map of 'Villains Land' - And It Looks Great

The Walt Disney Company gave fans a secret look at the map for the upcoming Villains Land that is coming to the Magic Kingdom theme park at Disney World in Florida. Walt Disney himself once said that the Disney theme parks would never be complete. No matter how much time goes on, Disney prides itself on changing and transforming with the times, implementing new lands and experiences for guests to explore. Disney World has multiple expansions planned for the next decade, but none is likely as ambitious as Villains Land, which will be in Disney World's flagship park.

During Disney's D23 event in Los Angeles, California, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks released an official teaser for an upcoming documentary titled The Imagineering Story Season 2, which will pull back the curtain and show theme park fans exactly what goes into the development of attractions and experiences in Disney's theme parks. Notably, in that teaser, one shot included an aerial view of what Villains Land is going to look like in Magic Kingdom, revealing the expansion's layout and what some of the areas within Villains Land will look like.

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As shared by Scott Gustin via X, in an extremely quick shot in the teaser for the upcoming second season of the docuseries, the official map for Villains Land was included on a display in the background. Unfortunately, the displays were not the focus of the shots, so they didn't appear in high quality. However, fans were still able to get at least an idea of what Villains Land will look like.

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Perhaps most notably, when looking at the aerial view of the Villains Land map, it looks as though there is a large building or structure on the right side of the land. This could represent an inside portion of one of the upcoming expansion's attractions, and if it is, it would most likely be for the Magic Mirror dark ride that was announced at D23.

It is also worth mentioning that there are two circular sections of the map that most likely represent mountains. Based on the concept art Disney revealed for Villains Land, there is absolutely going to be some jagged rocks and mountains that guests will be able to experience as they walk through the land.

It is also clear that, on the display, there are a few labels on the map, which could give away exactly what Disney is planning on putting in certain locations. However, the text on those labels is too small to read, so it is impossible to tell what ideas Disney is toying with.

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However, between those two brown circles that look like mountains, there does appear to be a smaller area with some black lines. While Disney announced the Magic Mirror dark ride at D23, it also confirmed that Villains Land will be the home of a Maleficent-themed rollercoaster, which, based on the official concept art, is supposed to have a black track. It is possible that some of the coaster could weave between the mountains in the new land, and that those black lines could be a stand-in for part of the coaster.

While Disney secretly included a look at Villains Land in the trailer for The Imagineering Story Season 2, it is also worth noting that fans could also spot a similar aerial-style view of the map for the upcoming Cars-themed land called Piston Peak National Park.

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Specifically, in one of the displays, Piston Peak was shown connected to the bottom of Villains Land. Piston Peak is identifiable by the white and brown sections of the map, as it has been confirmed that the land will feature snow and rocky terrain.

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Unfortunately, it is even harder to see Piston Peak's map in detail than it is Villains Land, but that bottom section of the display does clearly represent Piston Peak.

One of the most notable parts of the display is that Piston Peak appears to be much smaller than Villains Land. In a way, this makes sense, as Villains Land has proven to be a much bigger expansion, and undoubtedly one that will be more popular when both of those Magic Kingdom lands open.

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One detail about Piston Peak that has been confirmed through concept art that doesn't really show up at all on the display from the teaser is the amount of water. It has been announced by Disney and revealed in the concept art that Piston Peak will have an abundance of water running through it, and that the land will even be home to a fairly large waterfall.

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Unfortunately, though, that can't really be seen in the aerial map-style view of Piston Peak. Notably, the picture is also too blurry to see any details about Piston Peak's upcoming flagship attraction, Cars Ridge Run Rally.

The full teaser for The Imagineering Story Season 2 can be seen below:

What Will Be in Villains Land at Magic Kingdom?

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As mentioned, Villains Land is expected to be one of the biggest expansions in Disney history. The land is going to be massive and will be placed above Big Thunder Mountain, Frontierland, and Liberty Square. Specifically, Piston Peak will be just beyond Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland, with Villains Land seemingly then going beyond Piston Peak.

Disney has told fans exactly what they can expect from Villains Land in Magic Kingdom. As mentioned, there are going to be two massive attractions within the land. One will be the Maleficent-themed rollercoaster, and the other will be the Magic Mirror dark ride.

However, there will also be dining locations, shopping areas, and landscapes that will make guests feel as though they have entered a truly evil land. To bring everything together, Villains Land will even have its own icon, which will be a recreation of Maleficent's mountaintop lair.

Villains Land does not have an opening date. However, considering its size is comparable to Star Wars' Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios, it will most likely not be ready until at least 2030, if not later.