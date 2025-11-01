Disney World Unveils Its 3 New Lands In Historic Showcase

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is currently in the process of constructing new lands in three of its four theme parks, and now fans can finally see an exhibit detailing what each land will look like and what they could contain. Since the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney World has not built any major attractions or areas in any of its four parks. However, in the coming years, fans will be introduced to multiple new lands, attractions, and restaurants.

For the first time since Disney officially announced that it would be developing major new lands, the House of Mouse created an exhibit inside one of its theme parks, showcasing concept art of each land and providing details of what park goers can expect when the lands open. Specifically, the exhibit highlights the Monsters Inc. themed land in Hollywood Studios (which is all but confirmed to be named Monstropolis), the Cars-themed area called Piston Peak in Magic Kingdom, and Tropical Americas at Animal Kingdom.

Drew Smith

Disney previously revealed the concept art for each land at different times, and even displayed a model of Tropical Americas at D23 in 2024. However, this is the first time that the displays have been exhibited in the same place physically.

For fans who visit the parks soon, they can venture into Hollywood Studios and check out the Walt Disney Presents self-guided exhibit and tour to see all of the displays for the new lands.

Official Descriptions for Disney's Upcoming Lands

Monstropolis

Drew Smith

Specifically, the exhibit for each land features different aspects of what will be in that land. For example, the Monsters Inc. part of the display shows a piece of concept art that allows viewers to see the entire layout of the future land. Most notably, it will feature a theater where MuppetVision 3D once was, and an enormous building in the back of the land where the Monsters-themed suspended rollercoaster will be housed.

Another piece of concept art that is inside of the exhibit includes Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (Sully) holding onto a door while the rollercoaster trains go by.

The official description for what Disney is calling Monstropolis inside the exhibit promises "shopping, dining, and the first-ever suspended coaster in a Disney park" will be coming to the land:

"After years spent scaring us, monsters are finally welcoming humans into Monstropolis with an all-new themed land inspired by the beloved 'Monsters, Inc.' film franchise. Coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, the land will feature shopping, dining and the first-ever suspended coaster in a Disney park. As in the film, guests will first be hoisted into the air - via a unique vertical-lift system - before zooming off on a thrilling ride through the iconic Door Vault."

Drew Smith

Monstropolis' concept art is also joined by figures of Mike and Sully.

Tropical Americas

As mentioned, Tropical Americas is another land that will be officially opening at Disney World within the next few years, but this particular land will be at Animal Kingdom. Essentially, it will be the home of an Encanto attraction, as well as an Indiana Jones ride, which will be replacing the park's iconic Dinosaur dark ride.

Drew Smith

The section of the exhibit dedicated to Tropical Americas features concept art just like Monstropolis does, but Tropical Americas is also accompanied by a physical model of the upcoming land.

Drew Smith

The model includes everything from the Casa Madrigal (the house from Encanto) to the temple that the Indiana Jones attraction will be housed in. It is extremely detailed and gives park goers a great look at what the upcoming land will look like.

Some of the concept art in the Tropical Americas section of the exhibit showcases an inside and outside look at the Indiana Jones ride, the Encanto house, and more.

The description for Tropical Americas teases the "central fountain, quick-service restaurant, hand-carved carousel, and two signature attractions" that will be present when the land officially opens:

"A vibrant new land is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, transporting guests into the lush rainforests and exciting stories of the Tropical Americas. Extensive Imagineering research has produced a sprawling land, rich with detail and authenticity. It will feature a central fountain, a quick-service restaurant, a hand-carved carousel and two signature attractions – the first-ever 'Encanto'-themed ride-through experience and a new 'Indiana Jones' adventure unlike any other in the world."

Piston Peak National Park

Drew Smith

Of the three upcoming lands on display at Hollywood Studios, Piston Peak National Park is likely the most controversial since it will be replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom.

One piece of concept art, which was already revealed by Disney previously, features the layout of Piston Peak, while others include actual characters from the Cars universe who will be a part of the land.

Notably, some sketches of other cars made their way into the display.

The official description for Piston Peak lets fans know that they will be "[exploring] the natural wonders of the American 'wheelderness,'" while also revealing that "two all-new attractions," including a rally race will be brought to life inside the land:

'Get those all-terrain tires ready, because Piston Peak National Park is coming to Magic Kingdom. Inspired by the Disney and Pixar 'Cars' universe, this reimagined area of Frontierland will invite guests to explore the natural wonders of the American “wheelderness.” In addition to stunning views and iconic characters, the area will feature two all-new original attractions — a thrilling rally race around the park and a second experience that will be fun for the whole family.'

Drew Smith

The Piston Peak exhibit also includes 3-D models of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.