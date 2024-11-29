Disney World Announces 2 Controversial New Attractions

Disney's ride-building blitz continues with two more surprise attraction announcements that fans didn't necessarily want.

After Disney announced a Monsters Inc. Land for Hollywood Studios during the 2024 D23's "Horizons" Disney Parks panel, the House of Mouse finally confirmed where this new land is going, along with the reveal of experiences based on both monsters and Muppets.

Disney Announces New Pixar Show & Muppets Roller Coaster

Disney

In addition to a Villains Land and a new Cars-inspired expansion for Magic Kingdom and Encanto and Indiana Jones for Animal Kingdom, Monsters Inc.'s Monstropolis is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios along with two unexpected attractions.

While fans knew Monstropolis would feature a suspension coaster based on the 2001 Pixar film's door vault scene, what they didn't know until now is where this land would be built in Hollywood Studios or that another attraction was in store.

Disney

In a new Disney Parks Blog post, Disney announced Monstropolis is actually replacing Hollywood Studios' Muppets Courtyard, including Jim Henson's Muppet*Vision 3D.

According to Disney, the new land is gaining "a whole new theater show" which appears to be taking up residence in the Muppet*Vision theater.

Disney

This Monsters Inc. show is a surprise as it wasn't discussed at D23. But as for what kind of show fans should expect, that's still a surprise as no other details or its name have been provided.

While Mike and Sully are taking over the Muppet theater, the Muppets are heading across Hollywood Studios to take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, Disney World's indoor, inverted launch coaster featuring Aerosmith.

While details are few about the upcoming redo, the concept poster shows Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem aboard the coaster's newly painted limo-inspired ride vehicles.

Disney

Disney also alluded to new tunes for the attraction, as well as its storyline which involves the Muppets teaming up with major musical stars for a music festival.

Why Are Disney World's New Attractions So Controversial?

When Disney showed Monstropolis concept art at D23, park fans immediately flooded the internet with protests and concerns that Imagineering was considering replacing Muppet*Vision and its Muppet Courtyard.

Now that it's official, Disney fans are understandably frustrated since Muppet*Vision 3D was Jim Henson's final project before his death and one of the few planned Muppet projects that were ever realized.

While the Muppets Courtyard best suits Disney's plans and allows for speedier construction, what makes the decision harder to swallow is multiple areas of Hollywood Studios are even more in need of attention and aren't home to historic, operational attractions.

As for the Muppets Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, an overlay to replace Aerosmith has been expected for some time. However, this coaster has long been a crowd favorite and recently returned from a lengthy redo.

Unless its Muppets reskin can be completed quickly, removing the coaster from the park's attraction roster again may be frustrating for guests.

Plus, since the coaster takes place in the dark, the question is how much Muppets will fans get aboard this ride, and will it truly pacify nostalgic Muppet fans?

In the announcement, Disney confirmed there's still time for guests to experience both Muppet*Vision 3D and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith before their closures (check out Disney World's 4th attraction opening in 2025 here).

No closing timeline or opening dates have been confirmed. Construction on Monstropolis is set to begin sometime in 2025.