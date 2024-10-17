Disney’s Jollywood Nights 2024 Dates & New Additions

Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World is offering guests another way to experience the popular theme park for the holidays, Jollywood Nights.

First introduced in 2023, Disney's Jollywood Nights is Hollywood Studios' Old Hollywood-themed Christmas party offering exclusive seasonal experiences and shorter ride wait times on select nights beginning in November.

New Additions for Disney's Jollywood Nights 2024

As one of the five holiday events Disney offered in 2023 (many of which are returning this year), Disney's Jollywood Nights debuted to a rocky start but progressively improved throughout its inaugural run.

For 2024, Disney is elevating Jollywood Nights with a roster of new experiences ranging from ice skating to The Muppets and even The Mandalorian.

Check out the new additions for this year's Jollywood Nights event at Walt Disney World below:

"Glisten!"

One of the most-anticipated new offerings for 2024's Jollywood Nights is "Glisten," a skating show taking place on Hollywood Boulevard (aka the "main street" of Disney's Hollywood Studios).

This described "skating spectacular" features international champion skaters performing routines to both Disney and holiday tunes.

A "Joy"-Ful Pixar Party

A staple at Disney Park holiday events, this year, Hollywood Studios is adding to its line-up of themed, character-focused dance parties with a soiree dedicated to Pixar personalities.

Disney specifically mentioned The Incredibles' Frozone and Edna Mode, as well as Joy from Inside Out 2; but others are expected to appear.

In addition, Jose Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros are confirmed to join one of Jollywood Night's returning parties, "Holiday Fiesta en la Calle," but at its new location in Animation Courtyard.

New Star Wars and Muppet Christmas Carol Photo Opportunities

Another new addition for 2024 is additional photo opportunities with characters and themed photo spots.

Over at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (read more about Galaxy's Edge in 2024 here), The Mandalorian's Din Djarin (and likely Grogu) will be available to snap a "hologram" with guests. Also, Toy Story 3's Lotso and Toy Story 4's Bo Peep will be on hand in Toy Story Land.

One of the most intriguing new additions is a described chance to step behind the scenes of The Muppets Christmas Carol at Stage 1 Company Store, the gift shop behind Muppet*Vision 3D.

This extra dose of Muppets is particularly intriguing since, following this year's D23 Disney Parks panel announcements, Muppet*Vision and its surrounding area were rumored to be replaced by a new Monsters Inc. Land.

Check out the details of a newly revealed fourth attraction coming to Disney World in 2025 here.

New Holiday Food & Festive Merch

Disney unveiled Ollie, a dapper-looking gingerbread man, as the party's mascot in 2023. But this year, he is getting a whole merchandise collection exclusive to Jollywood Nights.

Disney Hollywood Studios has also added to its menu of holiday treats found throughout the park, including fare themed after Phineas and Ferb, like the "Agent P Croissant" (topped with a chocolate Agent P hat) and the "Taco ‘bout a Holiday Cookie."

In addition, Disney PhotoPass downloads are included with the price of admission, meaning attendees can keep professionally taken photos (and video) of themselves with characters and throughout the park for no additional charge.

Disney is bringing back most of last year's Jollywood Nights entertainment and experiences for 2024, including a Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy (in-person) hosted holiday show.

The glamorously spooky Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club by the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is also set to return.

There's also Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas sing-along and stage show, as well as over 20 unique character experiences, including throwbacks from the 1990s and 2000s and the internationally beloved Duffy dressed as Santa.

Attendees can also expect "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" a long-running nighttime fireworks and projection show with a festive twist, and more.

Also, most of the park's attractions will be open for attendees to experience with lower wait times.

Disney's Jollywood Nights spans 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights in November and December with tickets ranging from $159 to $179, plus tax.

Check out the 2024 dates for Disney's Jollywood Nights below:

Saturday, November 9

Wednesday, November 13

Saturday, November 16

Monday, November 18

Saturday, November 23

Monday, November 25

Saturday, November 30

Monday, December 2

Saturday, December 7

Wednesday, December 11

Saturday, December 14

Wednesday, December 18

Saturday, December 21

The first night of 2024's Disney's Jollywood Nights kicks off on Saturday, November 9.