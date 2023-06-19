Disney World Announces 5 Major Events for 2023 Christmas Celebration

Disney has announced a blockbuster lineup of holiday events coming to Walt Disney World in 2023.

It's a seasonal tradition for Walt Disney World to offer even more activities and entertainment during the holiday; but this year, Disney is upping the ante.

Disney Reveals 5 Huge Holiday Events for 2023

As part of Disney's #HalfwaytotheHolidays campaign on social media, Disney not only shared new details on returning seasonal offerings but also announced a brand-new park-wide Christmas event with new ways for fans to experience popular characters and franchises.

1.) Disney Jollywood Nights

Disney

New for 2023 is a brand-new nighttime holiday party: Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney Jollywood Nights looks to celebrate both the Golden Age of Hollywood and the present-day, along with several new and returning seasonal offerings.

The following is just a sample of what to expect at Disney Jollywood Nights:

A Tim Burton "Nightmare Before Christmas" Sing-a-long

Located at the park's Hyperion Theater, this new holiday show includes appearances from Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie.

Old Hollywood Parties

In addition to a jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby, guests can also attend a described "other-worldly soiree" at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard (aka the spooky Tower of Terror inspired by The Twilight Zone television series).

Muppets Hosted Holiday Stage Show

Disney

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will be "physically present" to host a holiday stage featuring Disney characters, including The Princess and the Frog's Tiana, the star of the upcoming Disney Parks attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

"Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" Nighttime Spectacular

Inspired by Disney Animation Studio's "Prep and Landing," this nighttime show will cap off the event with music, fireworks, and projections.

After-Hours Rides

Attendees can also experience select park attractions, including Toy Story Land's Slinky Dog Dash, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and both Millenium Falcon: Smuggler's Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Bonus Characters

Along with select characters from Pixar's The Incredibles, guests will also encounter Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie, Phineas and Ferb, and more.

Note: Disney Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event offered on 10 select nights from November 11 through December 20.

2.) Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Disney

Walt Disney World's annual Magic Kingdom Christmas Party is returning for 2023 as well, with offerings including "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Time Parade," "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks," and "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration."

In addition to special character interactions, themed food and beverages, and after-hours access to select rides, for 2023, guests can also experience Walt Disney World's newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run.

Note: Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event offered on 25 select nights from November 9 through December 22.

3.) Frozen Holiday Surprise

Disney

For 2023, a "brand-new" Frozen experience starring the animated film's characters will be offered at the Magic Kingdom and promises to "illuminate the castle in a whole new way."

"Frozen Holiday Surprise" will be offered during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

4.) Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

Twitter

All throughout Disney Springs, Walt Disney World's shopping and dining district, shoppers will find 20 themed Christmas Trees, as well as a Florida-style snow flurry.

In past years, the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll included trees inspired by Black Panther, Moana, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, and the Disney+ streamer itself.

5.) EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Twitter

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is also returning for 2023.

The home park for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be serving up holiday cuisine from all over the globe, as well as live entertainment and "storytellers," educating guests about international holiday traditions.

Another returning tradition is the park's "Candlelight Processional" (November 24-December 30) where celebrity narrators recount the Christmas story with the help of an orchestra and choir.

While Disney has yet to announce 2023's celebrity line-up, last year's roster consisted of Barbie's Simu Liu and star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, and Frozen's Josh Gad.

Disney fans can expect to hear more about Disney World's Christmas celebrations in the months to come!