Disney+ Finally Adds the Marvel Collection That's Been Missing for Years

Disney+ subscribers finally have access to an MCU Collection that arguably should have been available on the streamer from the start. Since its 2019 launch, Disney+ has served as the home for Marvel Studios content, from theatrical films and original series to projects from prior eras, including titles from Netflix, Hulu, and ABC. For viewers seeking a more curated experience, the streamer also offers Collections dedicated to specific characters, sub-franchises, and genres. Yet, despite the MCU's extensive library, one obvious Collection remained missing until now.

Disney+ now features a Captain America Collection under the Marvel Studios banner, bringing together projects that either center on or feature the Star-Spangled Man in some capacity. The Collection has been notably absent since Disney+ launched seven years ago, making its arrival particularly fitting given how integral Captain America has been to the MCU since his debut in 2011. Notably, the Collection encompasses all iterations of the MCU's Captain America, including Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and even Marvel Animation's Variant, voiced by Josh Keaton.

Disney+

In addition to projects within the MCU timeline, the Captain America Collection also features behind-the-scenes and complementary titles that center on the titular hero. The Captain America Collection on Disney+ includes the following projects:

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Brave New World

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

What If...?

Marvel Studios: Legends

Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Disney+

The tile card for Marvel Studios' Captain America Collection on Disney+ features the hero's iconic red, white, and blue shield embedded in the ground, with sparks flying around it as though it has just been thrown. The imagery immediately evokes the super soldier's signature weapon while giving the Collection a distinct visual identity among Disney+'s many Marvel offerings.

Disney+

Now that the Captain America Collection is finally live, the hope is that Disney+ will follow suit with other obvious character groupings, as several MCU staples still lack dedicated Collections. One of the most notable examples is Brie Larson's Carol Danvers (soon to return to the MCU in an unexpected way), who has starred in or been featured in six Marvel Studios projects to date.

Like the Captain America Collection, a dedicated Collection for Captain Marvel could also include relevant episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled and Marvel Studios: Legends tied to her respective movies and appearances, creating a more comprehensive hub for fans looking to revisit the character's MCU journey.

Marvel Studios

Another Collection subscribers would welcome is one centered on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, whose MCU appearances stretch across nearly the entire franchise. From his post-credits debut in 2008's Iron Man to his starring role in 2023's Secret Invasion, Fury has been a recurring presence throughout the MCU, though it remains to be seen if he will serve such a role moving forward. A Nick Fury Collection could serve as a unique journey through the franchise's evolution, spanning its earliest days and continuing into some of its most cosmic corners.

Marvel Television

Conversely, Disney+ has also made certain Collections available only in select regions, despite the characters' widespread popularity and continued presence within the franchise. One of the clearest examples is the Loki Collection, which arrived on the platform in 2021 and, as of writing, is available on Disney+ in the US but not in other markets, including the UK.

There is no clear explanation for why the Loki Collection isn't available worldwide, particularly since the individual projects it houses are still accessible in those regions. Its uneven availability highlights the sometimes unpredictable nature of Disney+'s Collections and how their rollout doesn't always correspond with the accessibility of the content itself.

Marvel Television

There is also room for additional Collections under the Marvel Studios banner on Disney+, particularly given the variety of formats and sub-brands the company has introduced over the years. One example is the Marvel Spotlight banner, which currently encompasses Echo and Wonder Man. Spotlight projects are meant to feature more character-driven, ground-level stories that span a series and don't require context from the wider MCU to be enjoyed.

While the lineup is still small, grouping the two series under a dedicated Marvel Spotlight Collection could increase the series' visibility and draw attention to a format that might otherwise go unnoticed by casual viewers.

Marvel Television

Another Marvel Studios sub-brand that could benefit from the Collection treatment is Special Presentations. To date, the MCU has featured three of these projects: Werewolf by Night (2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), and The Punisher: One Last Kill (2026). Unlike Spotlight projects, Special Presentations are standalone entries that typically run between 45 minutes and an hour, serving as something of a middle ground between a larger, multi-episode series and a full-length theatrical film.

A dedicated Special Presentations Collection would give these shorter projects a centralized home on Disney+, making them easier to discover and reinforcing the format as a distinct part of the MCU. It could also make the category more recognizable as Marvel Studios continues to experiment with the format.

Marvel Television

The addition of the Captain America Collection is an essential stepping stone in the wider development of Disney+'s Marvel Studios Collections, particularly as the MCU expands its roster of characters, sub-brands, and formats. If Disney+ builds out more of these curated hubs, they could become a streamlined way for subscribers to navigate the MCU and its most important characters and stories. In fact, Collections could become a wholly new way for viewers to experience the franchise.

How Disney+ Is Building a New Way To Tackle the MCU

The Direct

As the MCU keeps growing across movies, Disney+ series, specials, and animated shows, Disney+ is gradually creating new ways for subscribers to navigate its expansive library. Collections offer an alternative to watching the franchise chronologically, allowing viewers to follow a specific character, sub-brand, or corner of the MCU without sifting through years of releases.

That approach could become increasingly valuable as the MCU grows more interconnected and its catalog becomes more difficult to navigate. A well-organized Collection can serve as an almost built-in viewing guide, helping longtime fans revisit a character's journey while giving newer viewers a clearer (and potentially less daunting) path into the franchise. While a Collection like Captain America's took a while to arrive, the hope is for new characters to receive this treatment as they build their resumes within the MCU, particularly with exciting prospects such as the X-Men and Ghost Rider in the pipeline.