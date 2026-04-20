Disney+ Now Includes 14 Great MCU Movie Collections

Disney+ launched in November 2019 with a promise to become the one-stop destination for everything Marvel. Over the years, the platform has delivered on that to an extent, adding Netflix's Defenders-verse shows, the original One-Shot short films, and every Marvel Studios original series as it debuted. Today, the streamer organizes its entire Marvel library into dedicated collections, each carrying the Marvel Studios logo on its thumbnail and grouping related movies and shows together for easy binge-watching.

The collections with the Marvel Studios logo are dedicated to Marvel Studios-produced projects. Other collections without the logo contain MCU projects, but also house non-MCU films and shows. There are 14 of these official Marvel Studios collections on Disney+ in the US, and it puts into perspective how huge the MCU franchise is and the sheer amount of content it has for its fans.

MCU TV and Movie Collections on Disney+

Infinity Saga

Marvel Studios

This is the crown jewel of the MCU. The Infinity Saga collection pulls together the numerous Marvel Studios films from Phases 1 through 3 that are available on Disney+, covering the full arc from Iron Man all the way to Avengers: Endgame. It is worth noting that one Infinity Saga title, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is absent because of Sony and Marvel rights complexities. The collection is a great way to relive how great the MCU was in its prime.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy collection brings together every MCU project featuring the ragtag band of space outlaws. It includes the complete trilogy (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I Am Groot, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, What If...?, and the documentary series MPower. It's James Gunn's definitive Guardians journey, all in one place.

Wanda and Vision

Built around Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision, the Wanda and Vision collection on Disney+ centers on the MCU's most tragic romance. It includes WandaVision, along with the earlier Avengers films, where the two characters' relationship developed. For fans looking to follow Wanda's story from her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron to the aftermath of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this is the collection to bookmark.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Wakanda's corner of the MCU gets its own dedicated hub on Disney+. The Black Panther collection houses both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as What If...? and related Avengers films that feature T'Challa and the Wakandan nation prominently. The collection covers the full arc of Wakanda's royal story, from T'Challa's debut to Shuri's rise in Wakanda Forever, following Chadwick Boseman's passing.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally got her own film in 2021, and the Black Widow collection puts it front and center. Beyond Black Widow itself, the hub gathers every major MCU appearance for the character, giving fans a complete Romanoff retrospective, from her mysterious background as a trained assassin to her sacrifice on Vormir. The collection also includes projects relevant to Black Widow's storyline, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Thunderbolts, which carry on the story threads left by Natasha's absence.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder has the largest solo film series in the MCU, and his Thor collection on the streamer is just as impressive. It covers the full four-film Thor saga, from the original Thor through Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, along with the Avengers team-up films and What If...?. Thor will reinvent himself in Avengers: Doomsday, so it's worth revisiting all Thor projects and appreciating each iteration of the character.

The Avengers

Marvel Studios

Earth's Mightiest Heroes, assembled. The Avengers collection brings together all four core Avengers films, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, alongside key surrounding projects. It's one of the most iconic groupings on the platform, representing the defining team-up events of the Infinity Saga. Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday arriving in December, this collection will serve as essential prep for both newcomers and MCU veterans.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme is the main man in the Doctor Strange collection, which includes both Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness films, along with What If...? and the broader MCU appearances where Strange's expertise in the mystic arts proves decisive. The Multiverse of Madness entry is especially key, as it marks the MCU's deepest dive into alternate realities before the Multiverse Saga fully kicked into full gear.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has powered three films, playing the main character in the MCU's most reliable comedy franchise. The Ant-Man collection houses all three films, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Captain America: Civil War, plus the Avengers: Endgame film, where the Pym Particles play a key role. The collection makes it easy to track Scott's footprints in the MCU.

Hulk

Marvel Studios

Bruce Banner's complicated relationship with his alter ego runs through the entirety of the Infinity Saga, and this collection gathers all of his key appearances. His Incredible Hulk MCU debut appears alongside the Avengers films and Thor: Ragnarok, where Mark Ruffalo's Banner and the Hulk each get significant screen time. It is worth noting that Bruce Banner is not the only one who can take a Hulking form in the MCU. Thaddeus Ross' Red Hulk manifested in Captain America: Brave New World; as such, that film is part of the Hulk collection.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes get their own hub, covering their full partnership across the franchise. The collection houses The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series and the Captain America films where both characters play major roles. It also connects to Captain America: Brave New World, the 2025 film that officially made Mackie's Sam Wilson the new Captain America.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is one of the MCU's most underrated characters, and the Hawkeye collection gives his story the dedicated space it deserves. It includes the Hawkeye Disney+ series, which introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop as Barton's protégé, alongside the Avengers films that defined Clint's arc. The series also brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin back to the MCU.

Loki

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is one of the few characters to receive a two-season Disney+ series, and the Loki collection documents his full journey from Asgardian villain to protector of the Sacred Timeline. It houses both seasons of Loki, the Thor films, and the relevant Avengers entries. Season 2 of Loki ended with one of the MCU's most consequential moments as Loki single-handedly held the multiverse together at the Citadel at the End of Time. This will be instrumental in Avengers: Doomsday.

One-Shot

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios produced a short film program in the early years of the MCU called One-Shots, which are self-contained stories originally bundled with Blu-ray releases. All of them are now on Disney+ and gathered into the One-Shot collection. They include The Consultant, starring Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer, another Coulson short. Then there's Item 47, which directly inspired Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Agent Carter, and All Hail the King, which laid the groundwork for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Team Thor mockumentary shorts, Team Thor, Team Thor: Part 2, and Team Darryl, were reclassified as One-Shots in 2022 and live here as well.

Other Collections on Disney+ With Many MCU Projects

Iron Suits

Marvel Studios

The Iron Suits collection gathers every MCU project centered on armored heroes, making it a de facto Iron Man and legacy collection. It covers all three Iron Man films, the Avengers team-ups where Tony Stark leads, and Ironheart, the 2025 Disney+ series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the teenage genius who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Stark's designs. It's the best way to trace the full lineage of the Iron Man legacy from Tony Stark's cave-built Mark I to Riri's next-generation armor.

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

Matt Murdock's story represents two eras of Marvel television. The Daredevil collection houses all three seasons of Netflix's original Daredevil series, which are now officially canon to the MCU's Sacred Timeline, along with both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ continuation starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. Season 2 of Born Again premiered recently, and along with it came the historic Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast, which is also part of the Daredevil collection on Disney+.

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

The Spider-Man collection pulls together almost every MCU Spider-Man project available on Disney+. Because Sony co-produces and distributes the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, not all of them live here, but that will become reality soon. This collection also includes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films. Other iconic animated Spider-Man projects can be found in this collection as well.