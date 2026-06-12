My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Promo Reveals First Look At 11 Villains

My Adventures with Superman Season 3's biggest villains have finally been unveiled ahead of its premiere. Two years and one DCU reboot after My Adventures with Superman Season 2, Season 3 is finally coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max in June. This season is loosely based on the Reign of the Supermen storyline, minus the key change that Jack Quaid's Superman isn't dead moving into it. While that storyline in DC Comics marked the aftermath of The Death of Superman, this season is following on from Brainiac's thwarted attack on Earth.

Adult Swim officially released the intro to My Adventures with Superman Season 3, which features a gorgeous collective shot of the 11 DC villains Superman, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Supergirl, and more will face in the upcoming season. The third outing begins at midnight on Saturday, June 13, on Adult Swim.

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My Adventures with Superman already confirmed the return of villains like Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson, and Amanda Waller, but Season 3's exciting new intro unveiled the first look at more antagonists from DC Comics...

All 11 Villains Confirmed to Appear in My Adventures with Superman Season 3

Amanda Waller

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Voice acting icon Debra Wilson will return as Amanda Waller in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, now as a wanted fugitive after her crimes were exposed last season and Task Force X was left in shambles.

This time around, now off the books and without government backing, Waller may tighten her bond with Lex Luthor, likely driven further by Brainiac's invasion to solidify Earth's defenses from alien threats.

Deathstroke

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Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, has had a recurring presence in My Adventures with Superman, usually under the employ of Amanda Waller and Task Force X.

Now, Deathstroke is shifting his allegiances to work with Lex Luthor and bring his expertise with weaponry and combat to the task of taking down Superman.

Mr. Mxzyptlk

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The fifth-dimensional imp Mr. Mxzyptlk brought a Multiversal twist to Season 1, arriving to cause chaos and recover his magical hat that greatly amplifies his reality-warping superpowers.

It's unclear what's next for Mxzyptlk in Season 3, but, in his last appearance, he showed Lois Lane a file about darker, alternate Superman variants. That knowledge could play into Season 3 as the Reign of the Supermen story steps to the forefront, and Earth is faced with multiple Men of Steel with different moralities.

Silver Banshee

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Fans can look forward to more from My Adventure with Superman's Irish villain Siobhan McDougal, aka Silver Banshee, in Season 3. She ought to continue leading Intergang and using advanced tech to deliver a sonic scream.

During last season, Silver Banshee fought with Superman and Supergirl to protect Metropololis from Brainiac. Her placement in the intro suggests she will be back on the side of evil in Season 3, although perhaps the show could one day lean into DC's New 52 continuity in which she and Supergirl became best friends.

Rough House

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Intergang's superstrong enforcer Rough House is also back with a vengeance in Season 3 after similarly helping take on Brainiac last season.

The street-level Intergang ought to form the basis for a minor side plot during Season 3, unless they become pawns of Lex Luthor or another big bad.

Cyborg Superman

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After his fighter jet was shot down during Brainiac's invasion last season, Hank Henshaw is returning with some upgrades in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, as his body has been augmented with tech into Cyborg Superman.

While Lex Luthor may be behind much of Season 3's chaos, it seems Cyborg Superman will be the next central physical foe for the Man of Steel.

Lex Luthor

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Max Mittelman's Lex Luthor has been touted as a major part of Season 3, as is evident by his place front-and-center in My Adventures with Superman's latest promo. Excitingly, the DC series is finally offering up a bald Luthor for the first time as he continues his lifelong hatred for Superman into Season 3.

This time around, Luthor seems to be looking for new ways to replicate Superman's power level, using a duplicate to do his bidding, be it through Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman, Superboy, or Bizarro.

Eradicator?

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As My Adventures with Superman is adapting Reign of the Supermen, this flying villain may be a take on Eradicator, one of the hero's copycats in that storyline.

The series already introduced the Eradicator Protocol as a Brainiac-created program to control Kryptonians against their will. Season 3's take on Reign of the Superman's Eradicator could involve that program being embodied into a sentient form, or seizing control of another Kryptonian, like General Zod.

Kalibak? (Darkseid’s Lieutenant)

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My Adventures with Superman introduced a brand-new, long-haired villain with a symbol on his shoulder that looks rather similar to those found on Apokolips, the terrifying hellscape ruled by Darkseid in DC lore.

While Darkseid probably won't enter My Adventures with Superman quite yet, the mystery figure may be the series' take on his son, Kalibak. It's possible that Darkseid will send his son to Earth as a stepping stone to a full-fledged attack.

Bizarro?

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As presumably Lex Luthor attempts to create the perfect Superman clone, it stands to reason there will be missteps along the way, such as Bizarro. The gargantuan figure's chalk-white skin and facial similarities to the series' Superman make it likely that this is indeed the imperfect, dimwitted clone.

Perhaps Bizarro will appear early in My Adventures with Superman's third season as an early warning that attempts to clone the Man of Steel are underway before the far more polished Superboy comes into the fray.

Group on Bottom Left: Could be a group of Kryptonians under Zod if that’s who is in the middle. One of them does look like Supergirl, so maybe could be clones Brainiac made? Or an evil version of the Legion of Superheroes with Braniac 5 and Supergirl...

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Lastly, My Adventures with Superman Season 3's promo featured a group of four villains who look to be versions of Lois Lane, Supergirl, Lex Luthor, and a fourth masked figure, who may be Jimmy Olsen as Guardian.

It's tough to tell whether these variants come from the future, possibly making them an evil version of the Legion of Superheroes, or a completely different timeline where Superman's closest friends allied with Lex Luthor instead of him.