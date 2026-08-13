DC Studios Removes Supergirl Movie Feature Following Backlash

DC Studios has taken down a behind-the-scenes featurette for Supergirl following backlash over a highly debated topic. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content in creative work has sparked debate online, and it's clear that DC Studios is not on board with incorporating it into their films. In May 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn firmly rejected the idea of using AI in films after confirming he didn't use any in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and admitting he doesn't know much about the technology. In September 2025, Gunn even mocked AI-generated images on Threads, including fake Batman designs with obvious errors. As Gunn leans more on human creativity and authenticity, a major DCU movie is now under scrutiny for its use of AI.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. officially took down a recent behind-the-scenes featurette for Supergirl from YouTube after it received widespread backlash over footage showing director Craig Gillespie's team using AI-generated concept art of Jason Momoa as Lobo.

DC Studios

Reactions on X, Threads, and Reddit were largely negative toward the Supergirl featurette titled "Lobo - DC Dream Behind The Scenes," with many pointing out that using AI for a popular character like Lobo is considered lazy or unnecessary when human concept artists could have handled it better.

Using AI-generated concept art for Supergirl directly clashed with public anti-AI stances of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and DC Comics head Jim Lee (who declared at New York Comic-Con 2025 last October that "DC Comics will not support AI-generated storytelling or artwork. Not now. Not ever.")

While the takedown may be temporary or a potential glitch, it's worth noting that the Lobo featurette is still available to watch in the Extras section of the digital release of Supergirl. It is uncertain if DC Studios will remove that same featurette in the extras list.

No official statement from DC Studios, Warner Bros., or director Craig Gillespie has surfaced to clarify the use of AI in Supergirl and the removal of the featurette.

This Latest Supergirl AI Mishap Is a Bad Sign for DC Studios

DC Studios has been running on thin ice recently after Supergirl's flop at the worldwide box office, and this latest issue surrounding AI-generated content is a bad move that could further derail the DCU's momentum.

James Gunn's strong stance against AI and his repeated rejections of generative AI for core work delivered a strong message that DC Studios has cultivated a public image of valuing human creativity above all else. Seeing AI concept art appear in an official promotional piece for a major DCU film like Supergirl creates a concerning contradiction, and the optics are not great.

The film already faced creative friction in the lead-up to its release, which translated to weak audience turnout that may have sealed the fate of future solo movies involving Milly Alcock's Supergirl (she will still return in Man of Tomorrow, so that's a slight win on her end).

This latest AI incident on Supergirl (whether intentional or not) could fuel speculation that it might recur in upcoming DCU projects, while also risking the alienation of artists and concept designers who may work with them in the future.

The DCU is still trying to recover momentum after Supergirl's failure, and this latest mishap delivers a major setback to its credibility at a time when the franchise can least afford it.