2026's Supergirl Movie Gets a Very Early Streaming Update

Milly Alcock's Supergirl could be flying onto streaming platforms sooner than fans expected. The upcoming DCU film, set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, will mark the franchise's second big-screen installment under James Gunn's new vision, following Superman. A recent report about its streaming success suggests Warner Bros. may be planning a quicker transition from theaters to streaming than originally anticipated.

DC's Superman once again proved its staying power, climbing from No. 4 to No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming movie chart during the week of October 20, 2025 (per The Hollywood Reporter). The film's resurgence comes more than a month after its streaming debut on September 19, highlighting its lasting appeal among audiences and solidifying it as a major win for the early DCU reboot.

This late-stage momentum is important, as many theatrical blockbusters can experience a sharp decline in viewership after their initial streaming release. Instead, Superman appears to have found new life online, indicating strong word of mouth and continued interest in Gunn's newly reimagined universe.

That success now sets the stage for Supergirl to follow a different kind of release strategy, one that could arrive earlier on digital and streaming platforms than fans initially thought.

When Superman hit digital just 35 days after its theatrical premiere and debuted on HBO Max after only 70 days, it was considered a breakneck turnaround. At the time, this approach was seen as rushed, particularly given that Superman had hit expectations at the box office. Gunn acknowledged that the decision was partly timed to let fans revisit the film before Peacemaker Season 2's release.

By comparison, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is following a more traditional rollout, arriving on digital 60 days after release and streaming on Disney+ 103 days later (November 5).

That means Superman became available to HBO Max subscribers more than a month sooner, despite its higher box office returns. Superman grossed $615.9 million, compared to First Steps' $521.8 million globally.

Normally, stronger theatrical performers enjoy longer exclusivity to maximize profits before transitioning to home viewing. But Warner Bros. appears to have struck a balance, reaping strong ticket sales while still driving substantial engagement on digital and streaming.

Given this clear success, the studio has every reason to maintain, or even shorten, that window for Supergirl. With Superman demonstrating that quick streaming turnarounds can boost brand visibility without hurting box office results, it's increasingly likely that Alcock's solo outing will arrive on digital and HBO Max well ahead of a typical 90-to-100-day mark. In other words, the DCU's next heroine could be flying onto streaming screens far sooner than expected.

The DCU's Box Office Future (Supergirl & Beyond)

DC Studios

As Warner Bros. eyes the next phase of its DCU rollout, box office expectations are evolving alongside its faster release strategies.

Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, will test how the studio balances profit with a theatrical window that is expected to be not much longer, if at all, 35 days. For the DC brand, a $500 million global gross would mark a solid win and signal steady audience growth under the Gunn-Safran leadership.

The rest of the slate mixes ambition with financial caution. Clayface, arriving in September 2026, carries a lower budget and R rating, meaning expectations should remain modest.

However, all focus will shift to Man of Tomorrow in July 2027, the highly anticipated Superman sequel with the greatest box office potential of the new DCU (possibly building off of Supergirl as well).

As the franchise's first true blockbuster test, Warner Bros. will likely aim for around $800 million worldwide, a key measure of whether the new DCU can sustain long-term momentum and create a cinematic universe with blockbuster success.