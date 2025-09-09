Superman 2025's Massive Viewership Numbers Revealed

Superman (2025) has been a massive hit on digital, as its initial PVOD viewership numbers start rolling in. James Gunn's high-flying return to the comic book genre has been an enormous hit for the newly-launched DC Studios, hitting it big at the domestic box office and becoming the third biggest earner stateside at the ticket window. That is why it was confusing for some that Gunn and the DCU team opted to put the super-powered blockbuster on digital a mere 35 days after its theatrical debut.

However, the movie's arrival on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV has not stifled its popularity. In fact, the David Corenswet-led epic has continued to ride the wave of positive momentum surrounding the film to PVOD glory as well.

According to initial numbers from Superman (2025)'s release, the film has been a massive hit at home.

TV data analytics platform Samba TV shared the viewership numbers online, writing that Gunn's DCU kick-off film was viewed by 527,000 U.S. households in only its first three days on PVOD platforms.

For comparison, the biggest PVOD release of the year (so far) has been Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning , which saw 618,000 U.S. homes watch it in its first six days on PVOD.

See below for a comparison of the biggest PVOD releases of 2025 in their first six days on digital (via DC Film News on X):

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning – 618,000

– 618,000 Thunderbolts* – 449,000

– 449,000 How to Train Your Dragon – 423,000

– 423,000 Ballerina – 344,000

Superman eclipsed the viewership numbers of PVOD mega-hits like Thunderbolts* and How to Train Your Dragon, and most impressively, it did it in half the time.

James Gunn's Superman is now available for purchase on digital. The 2025 DC blockbuster sets the stage for the Guardians of the Galaxy director's vision for a new interconnected on-screen DC universe, following David Corenswet as Superman as he crosses paths with the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) for the first time.

What Superman's PVOD Success Says About the Future of the DCU

Warner Bros.

It is hard to deny that Superman did what it had to do, and can be deemed a success in the books of both Warner Bros. and DC Studios.

The DCU blockbuster put the DC name back on the cinematic map, after years of wandering through the forests of mediocrity with the now-defunct Snyderverse/DCEU. With Superman, a foundation was laid for the DCU going forward, proving that (at least after one movie) an interconnected on-screen DC canon can work.

Sure, it was cool to see Superman succeed at the box office during its theatrical run this summer, but its massive PVOD numbers should almost be taken as more of a win for the DCU epic.

The movie's success on digital means that it has staying power, and people were not just excited to see the movie in theaters out of curiosity. Fans are now seeking the film out at home (most likely) for repeated viewing, which is the sign of a true winner.

If James Gunn can carry this momentum into next year's Supergirl, Clayface, and the eventual Superman sequel (which was just announced to be coming in 2027), then the DCU will be in good shape, setting up a future that fans can finally be excited about.