Superman Is Now Confirmed to Appear In 4 Upcoming DC Movies & TV Shows

Multiple upcoming movies and TV shows will feature Superman in the DCU. The Man of Steel ushered in a new era for the DC Universe behind David Corenswet's portrayal of Clark Kent in 2025's Superman, directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. While DC Studios' slate of projects is still undergoing major changes, the last son of Krypton's presence is set in stone.

Superman was confirmed to appear in four new DC movies and TV shows set for release over the next few years. Of course, other major DC heroes like the Green Lantern, Batman, and Wonder Woman have entries in development (some further along on the production timeline than others), but Clark Kent/Superman remains the face of the franchise. Ahead are the releases that are expected to bring Superman back for a role in the story:

4 DC Projects Confirmed To Feature Superman

Supergirl

DC Studios

DC Studios' next theatrical release this year on June 26 will be Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa, this film will draw inspiration from Tom King's comic book run, Woman of Tomorrow. The story will show Kara Zor-El traveling across the galaxy to celebrate her 23rd birthday before helping a young alien girl track down her father's murderer, leading to her own quest for revenge.

As confirmed in promotional trailers, David Corenswet will return as Superman for a minor role in this movie. Thus far, one trailer showed him in a video message asking Kara how she is doing and when she might be coming back to Earth.

Man of Tomorrow

DC Comics

Following Supergirl, Clark Kent will return for a much bigger appearance in Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn's sequel to the hero's 2025 solo movie. Starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Lars Eidinger, Skyler Gisondo, Isabela Merced, Frank Grillo, and Aaron Pierre, this story will unite Superman and Lex Luthor as unlikely allies against a bigger threat, the all-powerful Brainiac.

Unsurprisingly, Superman will be a co-leading character in this film (if not the main lead) alongside Lex Luthor. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, all eyes will be on the Man of Steel in this movie as he suits up again to save the planet. Man of Tomorrow is set to debut in theaters on July 9, 2027.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

DC Animation

On the animated side, Clark Kent continues to thrive in the spotlight in the My Adventures with Superman series, which airs on HBO Max. Featuring the voices of Jack Quaid (Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olsen), and dozens more, this series follows Clark Kent in his younger years as a hero and reporter, as he builds his relationship with Lois and Jimmy while fighting major antagonists across Metropolis.

Naturally, Superman is the leading character in this series, which is told through his perspective as Quaid's animated version of the Kryptonian grows into his role as Earth's protector. Season 3 will add depth to the Superman family by introducing Superboy and showing Cyborg Superman, but Clark Kent's storyline will remain the central focus as fans await more revelations.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is expected to debut on HBO Max this year, but there is no specific release timeframe.

Krypto Saves the Day! Season 2

DC Animation

Not regarded as part of the main canon story in the DC Universe, Krypto Saves the Day! is a series of animated shorts starring Clark Kent's sometimes unruly canine, Krypto the Super-Dog. Featuring Teigo Dawson as Superman, these shorts show Krypto zooming through Metropolis and stopping his own brand of crime, including saving kids out of a school bus and going after a black cat that crosses his path on Halloween.

Superman's role in these shorts is a tiny one, only making a couple of cameos from the background as Krypto takes the spotlight. Donning a bathrobe in his apartment in one episode and watching the dog from afar in others, his role in new episodes is expected to be similar to what fans have seen thus far.

The fourth episode (and season one finale) of Krypto Saves the Day!, titled "Coastal Catastrophe," released on HBO Max on April 18, and a second season of the series is now in development.