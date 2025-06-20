James Gunn’s new DC Universe is already forming with an exciting lineup: Superman, Supergirl, The Brave and the Bold, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority are just some of the projects confirmed for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. But even with that strong start, plenty of iconic DC heroes are missing from the slate.

Whether it’s a deliberate slow-burn or a matter of timing, characters like Zatanna, Nightwing, and Martian Manhunter feel long overdue. Many of these names are already beloved by fans and heavily featured in animation, video games, and comics, yet their live-action futures remain uncertain. These omissions suggest that Gunn and his team may be holding back certain characters for specific roles in future phases. Their stories might be too complex, too close in tone to what’s already planned, or simply being saved for the right moment.

Why These 10 Heroes Are Still Missing From the DCU & What DC's Waiting For

Here are 10 DC heroes the DCU seems to be deliberately waiting to introduce and why the timing to do so must be perfect:

Zatanna Zatara

DC

Zatanna Zatara, DC’s premier magician, wields backward-spoken spells and a charismatic stage presence, making her a standout in the Justice League Dark and solo comics. Her blend of charm, mysticism, and vulnerability offers a unique tone for the DCU, perfect for a standalone film or a supernatural team-up.

Why She’s Being Held Back: Warner Bros. has toyed with Zatanna projects for years, including a scrapped J.J. Abrams-produced film and an unproduced Justice League Dark series, indicating hesitation to rush her debut without the right creative fit. With Swamp Thing and Constantine 2 set to establish the DCU’s supernatural corner, DC Studios is likely waiting to ensure Zatanna’s introduction aligns with a fully realized mystical framework, avoiding the pitfalls of past, underdeveloped attempts.

Martian Manhunter

DC

J’onn J’onzz, the Martian Manhunter, is a Justice League founding member with shape-shifting, telepathy, and super strength. He offers a deep narrative of an alien grappling with loss and humanity, and his potential for cosmic epics or introspective dramas makes him a versatile addition to the DCU.

Why He’s Being Held Back: The DCU’s initial slate, including Superman and Green Lanterns, already leans heavily into cosmic and alien narratives, suggesting Warner Bros. is avoiding the oversaturation of extraterrestrial heroes. J’onn’s complex Martian backstory, previously mishandled in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, requires a standalone film or a major Justice League role to do justice, which DC Studios likely wants to save for a later phase when the universe’s core is established. However, Martian Manhunter could make a big cameo in Peacemaker Season 2.

Hawkman

Black Adam

Hawkman, the reincarnated Thanagarian warrior, blends cosmic adventure and ancient mythology, with ties to the Justice Society of America (JSA). Their winged combat and touching love story offer a visually stunning and emotionally rich addition to the DCU.

Why They’re Being Held Back: Their brief appearance in Black Adam (2022) was criticized for muddying their complex reincarnation lore, and the film’s lukewarm reception prompted DC Studios to reset their narrative. With the Justice Society teased in Peacemaker and potential JSA projects in development, Warner Bros. is likely holding off on reintroducing him in a way that clarifies his origins and ties him to a broader historical arc.

Doctor Fate

DC

Doctor Fate, wielded by Kent Nelson via the Helmet of Fate, is DC’s mystical powerhouse. His backstory is one of cosmic sorcery with a mix of human tragedy. He is a key member of the Justice Society, and his visually dazzling powers and philosophical depth make him ideal for a supernatural epic.

Why He’s Being Held Back: Doctor Fate’s brief Black Adam role was visually striking but narratively thin, signaling Warner Bros.’ intent to save his full potential for a Justice League Dark or Justice Society project. The DCU’s focus on grounding its core heroes like Superman and Batman suggests DC Studios is delaying Fate’s debut to build a robust supernatural slate.

Nightwing

DC

Dick Grayson, Nightwing, is the original Robin who evolved into a charismatic, acrobatic hero. He leads teams like the Titans and plays a major role as a member of the Bat-Family. His journey from sidekick to independent icon offers an emotionally rich story for the DCU.

Why He’s Being Held Back: With The Brave and the Bold introducing a new Batman and Damian Wayne’s Robin, DC Studios is focusing on the core Bat-Family before expanding to Dick’s Nightwing era. Past attempts at a Nightwing solo film stalled due to creative shifts, and Warner Bros. is likely waiting to establish Batman’s world before spotlighting Dick’s independence, possibly in a Bat-Family or Titans project.

Plastic Man

DC

Plastic Man, aka Patrick "Eel" O’Brian, is DC’s stretchy, comedic hero, whose criminal-to-hero arc and elastic powers bring a lighthearted tone to the universe. His blend of humor and heart makes him a unique fit for standalone or team-up stories.

Why He’s Being Held Back: The DCU’s early slate leans toward serious, high-stakes narratives, and Plastic Man’s irreverent tone risks clashing with the gritty tone of Superman or The Authority. A long-rumored Plastic Man film has floated in development since 2020, but Warner Bros. probably wants to diversify the DCU’s tone in later phases, possibly with a comedic team-up like The Terrifics or a solo project.

Starfire

DC

Koriand’r, Starfire, is a Tamaranean princess with energy-based powers and a vibrant, empathetic personality, popular in Teen Titans comics and animated adaptations. Her cosmic origins and emotional depth make her a dynamic addition to the DCU’s younger roster.

Why She’s Being Held Back: Starfire’s team-centric role makes her debut dependent on establishing younger heroes like Jaime Reyes or Beast Boy (read more about the DCU's upcoming take on Teen Titans). Warner Bros.’ cautious approach to team films, seen in the delayed Justice League reboot, suggests it is waiting to build a cohesive teen ensemble to avoid the mixed reception of past Titans adaptations.

Black Canary

DC

Dinah Lance, Black Canary, is a martial artist with a sonic scream, known for her grit and leadership in the Justice League and Birds of Prey. Her street-level heroics and romantic ties to Green Arrow offer a grounded yet powerful addition to the DCU.

Why She’s Being Held Back: Black Canary’s underwhelming role in Birds of Prey (2020) and the film’s mixed reception prompted DC Studios to retool her for a more prominent debut, possibly alongside Green Arrow or in a Birds of Prey reboot. With no Green Arrow project announced, Warner Bros. is likely waiting to pair Dinah’s introduction with a narrative that highlights her combat prowess and depth as a character.

John Constantine

Warner Bros.

John Constantine, the occult detective, is DC’s chain-smoking antihero, battling demons with dark magic and razor-sharp wit, a fan favorite in the Justice League Dark branch. His gritty, morally gray stories appeal to fans of supernatural noir and mature narratives.

Why He’s Being Held Back: While Constantine 2 is in development, its slow progress, problematic scripts, and the DCU’s focus on mainstream heroes like Superman suggest Warner Bros. is prioritizing a broad audience before diving into Constantine’s R-rated supernatural world. The Justice League Dark series, previously stalled at HBO Max, is likely being redeveloped to anchor the DCU’s mystical slate.