HBO Max Just Quietly Released the Finale of James Gunn's New DC Show

Krypto, the Superdog who became a global sensation after his DCU debut in 2025’s Superman, earned his own series of animated shorts on HBO Max not long after the movie’s release, and those shorts have been rolling out in seasonal chunks ever since. Executive-produced by James Gunn and developed by Warner Bros. Animation, the run follows Krypto on light, family-facing adventures around Metropolis, with Clark Kent in tow but firmly in the sidekick seat. Each short is somewhere between five and six minutes, making the whole series easy to digest.

With the April 18 arrival of "Coastal Catastrophe" on HBO Max and the DC Kids YouTube channel, Krypto Saves the Day! has quietly wrapped its first season. Written and directed by Ryan Kramer, the finale sends Clark and Krypto to the beach for a sunny afternoon that quickly goes sideways, and slips in a Kara Zor-El cameo before the credits.

The show's non-canon four shorts rolled out across roughly eight months. School Bus Scuffle launched the series on August 13, 2025, followed by Halloween Havoc in October and Package Pandemonium on November 28. Coastal Catastrophe capped things off on Superman Day, April 18, coinciding with Warner Bros. Discovery’s global celebration of the character’s debut anniversary. The wrap-up makes Krypto Saves the Day! the fourth DC Studios (the James Gunn era) show to ever complete a full season, after Creature Commandos, The Penguin, and Peacemaker Season 2.

Creature Commandos wrapped its seven-episode first season on January 9, 2025, with "A Very Funny Monster," which highlighted the toxic nature of Frankenstein and the Bride's relationship, which is set to get even more toxic in Season 2 as Frankenstein aims to pursue the love of his life even harder than before. The Penguin closed its eight-episode run with "A Great or Little Thing," ending on Oz Cobb’s strangling of Victor Aguilar and his full takeover of Sofia Falcone’s empire. And Peacemaker Season 2, wrapped late last year with the episode "Full Nelson," which many fans found disappointing. The episode finished with Chris Smith stranded on the prison planet Salvation, a twist that will heavily influence the broader DCU.

Krypto Saves the Day! is a historic show because it is the first shorts-style, DCU-inspired series DC Studios has put out. Every other completed show from the studio so far, Creature Commandos, The Penguin, and Peacemaker Season 2, ran as a traditional serialized season with episodes in the thirty-to-sixty-minute range.

Other Upcoming DC Animated TV Shows After Krypto Saves the Day

DC

My Adventures with Superman Season 3: Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid are back for the Adult Swim hit’s next run with one major change. The season was confirmed in June 2024 and was in post-production as of August 2025, with a 2026 release expected. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is separate from the DCU canon.

DC Studios

Creature Commandos Season 2: Production began in June 2025 on the second run of the DCU’s first-ever series. Gunn stepped back as writer this time, handing scripting duties to a full writers’ room. Task Force M will likely pick up after the events of Peacemaker Season 2, with the Salvation storyline influencing the direction.

DC

Mister Miracle: The second adult animated series from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, announced at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2025. Tom King, who wrote the Eisner-winning twelve-issue comic, serves as showrunner. The series follows Scott Free and Big Barda as Darkseid bears down on their life on Earth, and its DCU canon status remains unconfirmed.

DC

Blue Beetle animated series: Xolo Marideuña reprises Jaime Reyes from the 2023 live-action film in an animated follow-up, bound for HBO Max. Marideuña has publicly aimed for a 2026 release, though DC Studios has not confirmed a date.

DC Comics

My Adventures with Green Lantern: A spin-off from My Adventures with Superman, the series will center on high-school student Jessica Cruz, chosen as a Green Lantern champion when a Power Ring falls from the sky. Studio Mir is handling the animation, and there's a high chance it will release around 2027, although a date hasn’t been confirmed.

DC

DC Super Powers: A family-friendly Elseworlds series set at the Alliance School for Heroes under Principal Martian Manhunter. Students include young versions of Plastic Man, Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquagirl. It is aimed at a younger audience and sits outside the DCU.

DC

Starfire: Another Elseworlds project greenlit alongside DC Super Powers. Koriand’r escapes her homeworld of Tamaran on an ancient spaceship and explores the galaxy with space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and Princess Amethyst of Gemworld. Josie Campbell executive produces, with Brianne Drouhard co-executive producing.

DC

Krypto Saves the Day! Season 2: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation have already confirmed a second season for the shorts. James Gunn is expected to return as an executive producer, with the same light, family-facing tone carried over from Season 1. The show is currently in production, which is no surprise given Krypto’s successful breakout with Superman and his upcoming role in Supergirl, giving the studio more than enough reason to keep him on screens.

Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2: The Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves-produced noir series returns to Prime Video in 2026, star Hamish Linklater confirmed last September. Amazon handed the show a two-season order back in March 2023 after HBO Max dropped it, and Season 1 landed ten 1940s-set Gotham episodes, to strong reviews. Season 2 will reportedly introduce a brand-new take on the Joker, with co-showrunner James Tucker teasing an interpretation that is different from the Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson versions fans know.