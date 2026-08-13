Amazing Digital Circus Officially Updates Jax’s Pronouns After Episode 9 Trans Confirmation

An official merchandise update from Glitch Productions has confirmed Jax's new pronouns after the Amazing Digital Circus finale. The hit YouTube animated series came to an end with its ninth episode on June 19, which also received a theatrical release. An internet phenomenon, The Amazing Digital Circus focuses on a group of characters trapped in a virtual reality simulation who've forgotten who they are and risk losing their sanity and becoming monstrous entities known as "abstractions".

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act featured some big revelations for Jax (voiced by Michael Kavoch). The character, who appears as a tall cartoon rabbit, became well known for his tricksterish and often callous antics on the show, stemming from repressed trauma. Much of that traumatic past was revealed in The Amazing Digital Circus's finale, as Jax reflected on his darkest memories, which led him to spiral and become an abstraction in the ninth episode.

In Jax's final moments before his abstraction, his friend Ponmi tries to console him, gripping onto him with all her might. But it's too late, and Jax ends up abstracting. Glitch Productions immortalized this moment as a keychain available on its official store, named "Pomni & Abstraction," with two plushies, Pomni and the Abstraction, able to be conjoined or separated with magnets.

Glitch Productions

In the description of the product, Glitch's store confirms that the identity of the Abstraction is Jax, before referring to the character as she/her in the new description for the product:

"You can have all the fun you want in tearing Pomni away from her when she needs her the most!"

Glitch Productions

This is a twist revealed in the Amazing Digital Circus's final episode, as Jax is referred to as he/him throughout most of the show. The store previously listed the Pomni & Abstraction plushie with a description that referred to Jax with he/him pronouns, but it has since been updated to reflect that Jax also uses she/her pronouns following Episode 9.

Listings for Jax-focused merchandise on the official merchandise store now refer to the character via they/them, she/her, and he/him pronouns. While the breadth of pronouns might make Jax's identity seem up for interpretation, The Amazing Digital Circus's creator, Gooseworx, confirmed in a post on Bluesky that using any pronouns to refer to Jax is acceptable, confirming the character's trans identity following The Amazing Digital Circus's ending.

Jax's Transgender Identity Was Confirmed in The Amazing Digital Circus Finale

Glitch Productions

A storyline in The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act implied that Jax is transgender. After delving into Jax's subconscious, conversations between Jax and his friend Ribbit come to light, in which Jax confesses his past trauma, revealing his mother lashed out at him for being less manly than his father. After hearing Jax's tale, Ribbit comfortingly places her bow upon Jax's ear, telling him, "Your secret is safe with me."

Glitch Productions

This scene and Jax's subsequent spiral into abstraction led many to the theory that he was repressing his trans identity, and his being vulnerable about this with Ribbit triggered him, as he had still not come to terms with his identity.

Gooseworx confirmed the theory behind Jax's transness on Bluesky, posted a drawing depicting Jax in a feminine way, and referred to the character as a "she." The creator elaborated in a Tumblr post that Jax's transness was always intended to be subtle and implied, but was ultimately made more explicit by the end of The Amazing Digital Circus.