One concern fans initially had for the characters in The Amazing Digital Circus was their ages, which their creator has thankfully answered.

The Amazing Digital Circus creator Gooseworx was immediately bombarded with questions after the release of the pilot, with none more common than the age of the characters. She relented, confirming that the cast were well into adulthood, with the youngest among them being 22 years old.

It both shocked and relieved fans to see the age of certain characters, with many having made wildly inaccurate assumptions based on their personalities and designs.

How Old Are The Amazing Digital Circus Characters?

Jax

Voiced by Michael Kovach, best known for voicing Angel Dust in the original pilot of Hazbin Hotel, Jax is the most misbehaving of the cast. He constantly antagonizes his fellow humans for his own morbid amusement and to stave off his boredom.

Such antics are no more exemplified than in the episode "Candy Carrier Chaos!" when he purposefully allowed the murderous chocolate sludge monster The Fudge to rampage in the Candy Canyon Kingdom,

Taking all of his sadism into account, it is shocking to learn (or perhaps unsurprising) that he is the youngest human in the digital circus at 22 years old.

Zooble

Zooble has been tired of Jax and his antics since the pilot for The Amazing Digital Circus to the point of strangling him with one of their detachable arms. With a grumpy and uncompromising attitude, they've also constantly objected to participating in Cain's adventures.

However, this attitude not only stems from their frustration of being trapped in a computer game but also that they are forced to be confined to a body they aren't comfortable being in, as explored in their amateur therapist session with Cain in the episode, "The Mystery of Mildenhall Manor."

Despite their cynicism and general attitude, some fans might have expected Zooble to be one of the older captives of the circus, but they're only half a year older than Jax, also at 22.

Pomni

Lizzie Freeman's Pomni is the newest arrival in The Amazing Digital Circus, but that doesn't make her the youngest, despite Ragatha's assumptions in "Candy Carrier Chaos!" where she patronizes Pomni to the point she has to be told, "I'm not a child. You don't have to hype me up."

It's not helped that there's a developing pattern where Pomni has to be the one to step up and help others through their existential crises, such as Gangle in the latest episode, "Fast Food Masquerade."

While she is not the youngest member of the circus, at 25 years old, Pomni has already become the unwilling therapist of the group and even some of the game's NPCs.

Gangle

Always at the mercy of her happy mask being broken, Marissa Lenti's Gangle is an innocent woman plagued by depression and fragile self-esteem. "Fast Food Masquerade" even revealed she originally dreamed of starting a "manga-inspired webcomic" but abandoned it for it being "unrealistic."

Considering how her old job before the circus was being a shift manager at a fast food joint, Gangle being a depressed 26-year-old with a dead-end job makes a lot more sense.

Ragatha

Considering Kinger is constantly hiding in his bunker of pillows or talking nonsense, Amanda Hufford's Ragatha has seemingly stepped up as the den mother of the gang. Constantly checking on its more vulnerable members like Gangle and its newest, Pomni.

Despite her upbeat attitude, it was revealed in "Fast Food Masquerade" that it is a front Ragatha puts on. Her unfiltered opinion of Jax showed that despite her hating him, she also didn't "want [him] to hate [her]," which suggests that Ragatha is a relentless people pleaser rather than being completely genuine in her kindness.

With her constant need to be liked by others and resolve conflicts, it's unsurprising that Ragatha is the second-oldest human in the circus at 30 years old.

Kinger

Despite his demeanor and forgetfulness, Sean Chiplock's Kinger is the oldest member of the circus while also "supposedly [being] [there] the longest," according to Jax. At only 48 years old, Kinger has already nearly lost his mind after the abstraction of his wife, Queenie.

It's unknown whether he and Queenie were married before being sucked into the game. But assuming there wasn't an absurd age gap between them, it would have made her the second oldest or even the oldest member of the circus before she abstracted.

Cain

It is unknown exactly how old Cain is in The Amazing Digital Circus since he is the only main character Gooseworx has not confirmed the age for, but canonically, the in-universe game of the same name was supposedly released in 1995, according to one short. However, it's also unknown when the series actually takes place.

If the series takes place in the modern day, in 2023, when the pilot was released, that would make Cain 28 years old. However, clues in the series suggest the story takes place in the past, closer to the game's release.

The only frame of time that the audience has been given is from Jax, who stated that they've all been trapped in the circus for "years." Additionally, the computer monitor that Pomni saw in the pilot is an older model, more common in the 90s or early 2000s.

If The Amazing Digital Circus were indeed to take place in the past, it would make Cain the youngest member of the cast.

The next episode of The Amazing Digital Circus is estimated to be released in Spring 2025 on YouTube and Netflix.