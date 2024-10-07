The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4: Everything We Know

The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4's release could come sooner than later if new rumors are to be believed.

The hit comedy series, which can be watched on YouTube and Netflix, has taken the online world by storm over the last year and change.

The show's pilot debuted in October 2023 to rave reviews, telling this colorful animated story of a group of humans who find themselves stuck in the virtual reality of the show's titular big top event.

When Will Episode 4 of Amazing Digital Circus Release?

The Amazing Digital Circus

Following the release of The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 3, fans have been itching to know when Episode 4 will come out.

Episode 3 of the new fan-favorite online series recently debuted on both YouTube and Netflix on Friday, October 4.

This far in the series, a roughly five-to-seven-month window between new entries arriving online has been about normal. Episode 2 of The Amazing Digital Circus came seven months after the pilot and Episode 3 made its debut about five months after that.

However, that could be changing for the upcoming fourth episode in the series.

According to some fans online, there has been evidence that The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4 may be released sometime before the end of the year.

Alleged screenshots from the series' official Netflix page have been shared on social media showing that Episode 4 will arrive in December.

Other audience members shared similar sentiments on X (formerly Twitter) with alleged screenshots of the listing, leading many to believe the release rumor may be real.

Specifically, these listings have the new episode releasing on December 13. This would make sense, seeing as the 13th is a Friday and the rest of the series has all been released on Friday up to this point.

Some may be confused as to how Episode 4 could be ready to go so far in advance, especially after the lengthy waits between Episodes 1 and 2 and then 2 and 3.

Well, it seems production on the rest of the series has really picked up in pace over the last couple of months.

The Amazing Digital Circus creator Gooseworx posted on Tumblr in the months before Episode 3's release that "storyboards are currently up to Episode 6" and animation work on Episode 4 had already begun:

"Storyboards are currently up to Episode 6, animation is currently working on Episode 4, and Episode 3 is in post-production right now."

This could mean that the rest of the show's episodes may start to come at a more expedited pace as the Amazing Digital Circus team starts to nail down its workflow.

Who Is Cast in Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4?

The Amazing Digital Circus

The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4 will likely see the return of plenty of familiar faces in its packed voice cast.

Leading the charge yet again will likely be Lizzie Freeman as Pomni. Freeman's jester character has become the de facto figurehead of the online web series, so surely she will be back in the next chapter of the ongoing series.

Other character/actor combos expected to be back include Alex Rochon's quirky-yet-terrifying AI ringmaster Caine, Michael Kovach's humanoid rabbit Jax, and Amanda Hufford's kindly ragdoll Ragatha, among others.

A full expected The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4 cast list can be seen below:

Lizzie Freeman - Pomni

Alex Rochon - Caine

Michael Kovach - Jax

Amanda Hufford - Ragatha

Marissa Lenti - Gangle

Sean Chiplock - Kinger

Ashley Nichols - Zooble

Gooseworx - Bubble

What Will Happen in The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4?

The Amazing Digital Circus

Heading into Episode 4 of The Amazing Digital Circus, the objective of the series remains the same. Get out of the show's titular immersive big top show.

The last episode saw the team thrown into the haunted Mildenhall Manor and forced to uncover the secrets of its otherworldly inhabitants.

This continued the trend of the show's central cast of heroes heading to a new local to learn more about each other and the bizarre digital world they have found themselves trapped in.

Episode 4 will likely follow this structure again, with another eye-catching location introduced as the team starts to piece together how they can emerge safe from this ruthless virtual reality.

Also in each episode, the show has spent much of its time focusing on one character in particular. Episode 3 was very much Kinger/Zooble's episode, and next up, yet another member of the series' colorful cast will take center stage.

According to series creator Gooseworx, Episode 4 will center on Gangle - the female avatar made of ribbons played by Marissa Lenti (via X).

Gooseworx teased on Tumblr that the series' Gangle-centric episode will be about the character being "allowed to have happiness for more than a few minutes:"

Q: "Will Gangle be allowed to have happiness for more than a few minutes?" A: "There's a whole episode about that question."

One can assume - given the information that Gangle will be the focus of Episode 4 - that this will be the entry Gooseworx was talking about when mentioning the ribbon-based character.

Following Episode 4, Ragatha will be the focus of Episode 5, Jax of Episode 6, and then the rest of the series remains a mystery.

As the show rounds into its fourth episode, fans should start to see the end of the journey coming into view though.

The series is reported to last nine episodes (per Gooseworx), and it will not have a Season 2, so the halfway mark is in sight. While the team's actual escape may come later in the series, the seeds of that resolution should start to be planted in the next couple of episodes.

The Amazing Digital Circus is now streaming on YouTube and Netflix.