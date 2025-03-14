The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 5 Gets Disappointing Release Announcement

Animation fans will have to wait longer for Episode 5 of The Amazing Digital Circus, but Glitch Productions has another show lined up that might tide fans over.

The Amazing Digital Circus took over the internet last year with its cast of colorful characters, with audiences already clamoring for the next episode. But this latest update might leave fans disappointed on its release.

Creator Gooseworx has confirmed that the series would only run for nine episodes, which means the series is already halfway done. Like how Murder Drones ended before the release of The Amazing Digital Circus, Glitch Productions has another show in the pipeline before the curtains close on Gooseworx's series.

Wait Continues for Episode 5 of The Amazing Digital Circus

Glitch Productions

Glitch Productions, the studio behind The Amazing Digital Circus, gave fans an update on the release of Episode 5 on X, announcing that since "we're just one animation studio working on multiple shows," it will be "some time" before fans see the next episode:

Hey y'all, Thank you for patiently waiting for more Digital Circus! We're working hard on episode 5 as we write this and are so excited to show you guys. But as we're just one animation studio working on multiple shows, it will still be some time before the next episode is ready.

The longest wait between episode releases has been from Episode 2, "Candy Carrier Chaos!" and Episode 3, "The Mystery of Mildenhall Manor," which was five months.

The last episode, "Fast Food Masquerade," was released three months ago on December 14, 2024. So, there's still time before Glitch Productions breaks any records.

Meanwhile, the animation studio told fans that the pilot to its newest animated show, The Gaslight District, could help tide them over until The Amazing Digital Circus returns.

Glitch Productions

Alongside the release for Episode 5 of The Amazing Digital Circus taking longer than expected, Glitch Productions also gave an update on the pilot of their new show, The Gaslight District, and that fans will hear about it "very, very soon:"

HOWEVER, We are alllllllmost ready to release the pilot of our new show; The Gaslight District - which you're going to start hearing more about very, very soon. We can't wait to release this. This show is like nothing we've EVER seen before and every inch of it was made with the love and passion of all our artists!! Stay tuned!



- Glitch Team

Created by Nick Szopko, who previously worked on Season 2 of Helluva Boss as a 3D artist, he has been working on The Gaslight District since at least 2022 before Glitch Productions picked it up in 2023.

The series will be about a mysterious island full of immortal criminals and gangsters, whose inhabitants are cursed by god and left to suffer for eternity. One of these gangsters is Mel, a member of the Smiling Dead gang.

Glitch Productions

The studio officially announced a pilot on December 31, 2024, intending to release it in 2025, which still seems to be the plan.

Considering this update was paired with the announcement that Episode 5 is still deep in production, it could be possible that the The Gaslight District pilot will come out before the next episode of The Amazing Digital Circus.

Episode 5 of The Amazing Digital Circus will likely be released on Youtube and Netflix after the pilot of The Gaslight District.