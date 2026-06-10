DC Studios Just Set Up A Major Connection Between Two Upcoming Villains, Brainiac and Lobo

Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26, has a lot on its plate. Not only does it have to tell Kara Zor-El's origin story, but it also has to introduce an iconic DC villain, Lobo. Brought to life by Jason Momoa, who insisted on playing the character in James Gunn's universe despite only recently ending his run as Aquaman, the Main Man's backstory is darker than most and draws a line between him and Brainiac.

A recently released Supergirl clip confirmed that Lobo is following in his comic book counterpart's footsteps. When he enters a bar that Kara and her companion, Ruthye Marye Knoll, are visiting, the titular hero drops the bombshell that Lobo killed all of his people before turning into an interstellar bounty hunter.

In the comics, Lobo hails from the planet Czarnia, which was relatively peaceful before he came along. He spent his youth plotting to take out his fellow Czarnians and decided to create an army of scorpion-like creatures that were far more bite than bark. However, unbeknownst to Lobo, Brainiac made a deal with a Czarnian general long before he was born and captured the city of Paz.

DC Comics

Lobo eventually learned that there were more Czarnians out there and thought the best course of action was to take them under his wing, founding the House of Lobo. But Brainiac wasn't done with the Czarnians, as he unleashed his Brainiac Queen on them and wiped everyone but Lobo and his daughter out.

With Brainiac set to be introduced in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, all the pieces are in place for the DCU to give Paz the same fate it had in the source material. It's difficult to say whether Supergirl's version of Lobo would care about attending a family reunion. What does feel like a safe bet, though, is that Gunn and Co. are going to take the easy lay-up and give Lobo a personal stake in the conflict with Brainiac.

DC Studios Is Turning The Whole DCU Against Brainiac

DC Studios

When Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to the world, he didn't pitch it as a traditional Superman sequel. The hero's name doesn't even appear in the movie's title. The idea is for Lex Luthor, Superman's main villain, to take on a bigger role and act as the Man of Steel's equal in the follow-up.

Not one moment in Luthor's DCU career thus far has made him seem like a redeemable figure. Even in Peacemaker Season 2, while he was in prison, all he thought about was getting back at the metahumans who wronged him. But he doesn't have to turn over a new leaf completely; he just needs to prove he can bury the hatchet when his goals align with the good guys.

Brainiac showing up on Earth and threatening total annihilation would make any villain change their tune. And if Supergirl does tease that Paz survived, Lobo might be in the same boat as Luthor.

Momoa already went out of his way to confirm during Supergirl's press tour that his new DC character has crossed paths with Superman before. He wouldn't have done that unless he thought that there was going to be an opportunity to explore that relationship down the line.

Man of Tomorrow is as good a spot as any for them to cross paths. The only roadblock is that Lobo will have to fight for screen time, as several DC characters have already secured a place in the highly anticipated project, including John Stewart and Hawkgirl. Fortunately, few actors are as good at demanding attention on the big screen as Momoa, who has a knack for chewing up all the scenery in his vicinity.