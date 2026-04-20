Man of Tomorrow First Set Photo Unveils Superman & Brainiac Logo

The first set photo from James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, has revealed an exciting new logo featuring both Superman and the film's new villain, Brainiac. The DC Studios film is eyeing a 2027 release, with David Corenswet returning as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Lars Eidinger taking on the role of Brainiac.

The first set photo from Man of Tomorrow was recently posted by James Gunn on social media, confirming the movie has officially begun filming and also revealing a first glimpse at a new logo via a slate placed in the background.

James Gunn

The slate for Man of Tomorrow spotted in the picture features a logo that combines the iconic Superman "S" with the three-pronged Brainiac emblem.

James Gunn

The result is a striking new logo that combines the emblems of two of DC's greatest characters.

DC Studios

The Superman emblem design was shifted slightly for the release of the 2025 film, with DC Studios opting to keep the red and gold coloring but with a sharper and more distinct edge for the "S". This symbol has been maintained in the new Brainiac/Superman combo logo for Man of Tomorrow.

DC Studios

In DC Comics lore, Brainiac is a superintelligent alien android hailing from the planet Colu. Obsessed with gaining knowledge, Brainiac travels the galaxy dominating planets and collecting them for his personal archive. The character has previously been featured in live-action DC projects, including Smallville, Krypton, and Superman & Lois.

DC Comics

Brainiac's three-pronged logo has seen several iterations throughout the character's history.

In the DC Animated Universe, Brainiac has been seen bearing this symbol on his forehead.

DC

Brainiac has also been featured in the animated Harley Quinn series, where the triangular, three-pointed logo appeared on his chest.

DC Universe

The comics have also introduced interactions of the three-orbed symbol for Brainiac, with the villain sometimes bearing the triangular arrangement on his suit.

DC Comics

Including this Brainiac symbol in the Man of Tomorrow logo is a strong hint that Eidinger's character will bear the same emblem in the film, although the full design of the live-action villain remains to be seen.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. Alongside Corenswet, Hoult, and Eidinger, the cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Aaron Pierre, and Adria Arjona.

Man of Tomorrow’s First Logo Sets up an Exciting Villain

DC Studios

The combination of Superman and Brainiac's emblems in Man of Tomorrow's first logo is just a hint of the major conflict to come between the two in the Superman sequel.

Where the first logos for Superman focused solely on the Man of Steel's iconic symbol, the sequel is leaning into the hero vs. villain dynamic. It's rare for a DC Studios film logo to feature anything other than the hero's symbol, so combining Superman and Brainiac on Man of Tomorrow's slate sets up the latter to be one of Superman's greatest threats yet.

Brainiac's villainy in Man of Tomorrow will be so intimidating that it forces Superman to team up with his mortal enemy, Lex Luthor. Given the bitter rivalry between Luthor and Superman in the first film, which ended with Luthor being thrown in prison after Superman foiled his plans, the threat from Brainiac will truly have to be insurmountable to encourage the two to put aside their differences and work together to save the world.

Brainiac has both physical and mental enhancements, which act as a counterpoint to both Superman's powers and Luthor's intelligence. This makes him the perfect foe for both DC characters, and his representation in the Man of Tomorrow logo sets him up to be one of the DCU's most formidable villains.