Supergirl's Introduction Into the DCU Has Officially Begun Thanks to an Incredible Fan Experience

On June 26, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El finally arrives in the DCU with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Supergirl made an appearance in last year's Superman film, but now she's getting her own solo outing and taking the spotlight from her cousin. The movie is an adaptation of Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow, which follows a different Supergirl than fans might be used to. This Kara is drowning under the weight of the sorrow and emotional trauma that she's been through.

In the film, everything only gets worse for her when, on her trip around the galaxy under the weakening rays of various red suns, Krypto is shot and poisoned by Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills. What follows is a complex emotional journey, where Kara reaches her lowest lows and highest highs, alongside new characters like Jason Momoa's Lobo and Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll.

To celebrate Supergirl's release, Warner Bros. and DC Studios hosted an event at The Grove in Los Angeles, where fans could briefly step into Kara's world.

Let's Visit the Supergirl Intergalactic Spacestation at The Grove

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Immerse Yourself in Supergirl's World

The Supergirl Intergalactic experience pop-up ran from June 6 to June 7 at The Grove in Los Angeles. When walking up to the venue, you were treated to a massive Supergirl logo, welcoming you to the space that mimics an Intergalactic Spaceship.

All around the walls are different promotional images of Milly Alcock's, alongside graffiti imagery heavily associated with the film.

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After being greeted by rowdy space pirates, one of the first things you'd see is Supergirl-branded nails and lipsticks. Behind that was a wall filled with various merchandise released to celebrate Supergirl, including Krypto plushies, Krypto dog treats, several Kara Zor-El figures, branded water bottles, and more.

To the left of the entrance was a hat personalization table where you could choose a Supergirl hat and pick a patch to go on it, including one of Krypto, the Supergirl title font, and a laser gun.

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There were several photo ops around the activation, including one by Supergirl's massive logo and another in front of a giant photo wall of the movie's poster, alongside a little Krypto.

The most impressive photo op, however, was the life-size replica of Lobo's Spacehog, which Jason Momoa clearly enjoyed riding around in the movie. Even if you didn't grab a photo in front of it, witnessing it in person was a feat.

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Over by an awesome Krypto statue was a station where you could create dog and cat collar tags. You could personalize each one with your pet's name and choose from silver or black versions of Supergirl or Lobo's logo.

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At the press preview event that Warner Bros. invited The Direct to attend, Supergirl stars Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, alongside Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira, showed up to greet fans as they took photos on the red carpet.