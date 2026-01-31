DC Studios Debunks 1 Misconception About Supergirl & Superman's Relationship

DC Studios officially debunked one misconception about Supergirl's relationship with her cousin, Superman, proving that she is a hero in her own right. The idea that Supergirl is Superman's sidekick stemmed from the pages of DC Comics, specifically during her early appearances in the Silver Age, after the Man of Steel helped Kara Zor-el hone her powers and adjust to her life on Earth. The Arrowverse provided a glimpse of this relationship on-screen after Tyler Hoechlin's Superman served as a mentor to a young Kara before ultimately elevating her into a full-fledged hero in National City. And now, ahead of Supergirl's solo big-screen debut in James Gunn's DCU this year, the sidekick misinterpretation regarding the character has been addressed.

DC Studios (via @TaurooAldebaran) released a new poster for Supergirl, showing Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el standing side by side with her dog, Krypto.

The poster features the caption, "She's not anyone's sidekick," debunking claims from some fans that Supergirl is Superman's sidekick.

DC Studios

While her early appearances seemingly portrayed her as a sidekick, future stories effectively elevated the character, with Supergirl outgrowing this role by becoming a hero in her own right and introducing new adventures and villains tied to her.

The Arrowverse perhaps embraced Supergirl's solo flight, per se, after her solo series (led by Kara Danvers actress Melissa Benoist) solidified the idea that she is an independent superhero. At some point during the five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, The CW series even portrayed Supergirl as stronger than Superman during a pivotal point in the clash against the Anti-Monitor.

DC Studios will also aim to dispel the sidekick misconception surrounding Kara by showcasing her adventures in space in 2026's Supergirl. Aside from its cosmic setting, the upcoming solo movie led by Milly Alcock is poised to stand out by fleshing out her story away from the shadow of her cousin.

Supergirl is set to premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

One Exciting Dynamic In 'Supergirl' Erases Her Sidekick Status

DC Studios

Supergirl has the perfect opportunity to further cement the idea that Kara Zor-el is not anyone's sidekick due to the inclusion of her own loyal ally in the form of Eve Ridley's Ruthye.

In the pages of Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Ruthye "hired" Supergirl to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills to avenge the death of her father. What starts out as a business transaction eventually evolves into a strong sisterly bond between the pair, redefining Kara into a more independent lead hero.

Supergirl sets up Kara as a mentor and protector to Ruthye. Based on footage from the teaser, it's reasonable to assume that Ruthye views Kara as a legendary figure capable of protecting her and delivering justice, much like how the people of Earth regard Superman as a pillar of hope.

The 2026 solo DC movie essentially allows Kara to embrace her independent status with Ruthye as her anchor, helping her realize that she is capable of being a mentor and a moral compass that inspires her through resilience, rather than being a "perfect" hero like Superman.