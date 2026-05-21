New Supergirl 2026 Footage Shows Superman In Action (Watch)

New 2026 Supergirl footage shows David Corenswet’s Superman in action, presenting the Man of Steel in a way fans did not see in any prior trailer. Director Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is the next theatrical release from DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran, following 2025’s hit Superman. Milly Alcock leads the film as Kara Zor-El, with Corenswet returning to play her cousin Clark Kent in what initially looked like a small cameo.

The new Supergirl promo, from DC Studios, features Corenswet’s Superman in proper action footage for the first time. The Man of Steel is shown flying through the sky in his full costume, hinting that his role in the movie could go beyond a simple cousin check-in. Up until now, official glimpses of Clark Kent in the movie have been limited to a video message left on a screen for Kara and a newspaper photograph that Krypto immediately pees on.

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On March 31, DC Studios released a new trailer teaser for Supergirl featuring a brief cameo by David Corenswet's Superman. In the footage, Clark Kent leaves a voicemail-style video message for his cousin, Kara. The message plays on a screen inside Kara's cluttered spacecraft, where a worried Clark warns her that she won't "find her stride" or "find her people" if she keeps traveling off-world.

DC Studios

The latest promo cuts to a clip of Corenswet airborne in his blue and red suit. It counts as the first proper non-screen appearance of Superman in any Supergirl trailer to date. This is exciting because Superman's presence could heavily influence future DCU projects. This is a cinematic universe, so of course, every appearance can have massive implications for future films.

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Supergirl opens in theaters on June 26 and also stars Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Ana Nogueira wrote the screenplay, adapting Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. Watch the 2026 footage of Superman in action below:

How Big Will Superman’s Role Be in Supergirl?

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Before this 2026 footage came out, the common assumption was that Corenswet’s Superman would have only a small presence in Supergirl. There have been rumors flying around about Superman's extended role in the film, with Daniel Ritchman also claiming DC Studios added more of him during reshoots. Even so, fans only saw him in video-message clips, which fed the idea that his appearances would stay confined to short cutaways.

The new promo, however, teases that Clark's influence on the story is much larger. Seeing Corenswet flying in his suit points to a scene where he is physically in the story rather than calling in from afar. That could line up with the Kryptonian dialogue scene Milly Alcock previously mentioned to press, where Kara is out of costume, and has a conversation with Clark entirely in Kryptonian. That conversation is likely to be a flashback and may depict Kara’s first meeting with her cousin on Earth. Moreover, the shot of Superman in the sky looks Earth-based, as the bright, clear background suggests he is not off-world.

This also raises the question of how Superman ties into Supergirl’s main story. Kara spends most of the film away from Earth, traveling the galaxy with Ruthye to chase Krem of the Yellow Hills after he murders Ruthye’s father. Clark's scenes with Kara will likely serve as the emotional engine of the story, highlighting their relationship and revealing who Kara is as a person. Also, it's been confirmed that Supergirl will be a big part of Man of Tomorrow, so there's a chance Clark's appearance in her solo outing will set up her role in the DCU sequel.