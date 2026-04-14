Milly Alcock Has Already Spoiled a Major Scene In 'Supergirl' Featuring Superman Star David Corenswet

Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El in the DCU's second major theatrical release, Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie. The film will introduce this version of the character to moviegoing audiences, following a brief and memorable cameo at the end of last year's Superman, where Kara stumbled drunkenly into Kal-El's Fortress of Solitude and fussed over Krypto the Superdog before disappearing just as quickly as she had arrived.

Ahead of the film's June 26 release, Alcock appears to have already given away one of its key scenes. The spoiler is a big one as it reveals the appearance of the DCU's biggest superhero. Many fans suspected that this character would appear in the film, but had no idea how he'd fit or how big his role would be. Thanks to Milly, we now know this cameo will actually happen and be impactful.

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At a press conference ahead of the Supergirl teaser trailer's debut, Alcock was asked to name the toughest sequence she filmed for the movie. Her answer confirmed that David Corenswet's Superman appears in the film, among other key info. "Oh my god, it was... It was with Superman. And I wasn't in the suit, and I was speaking... A different language. A different language," Alcock told reporters. She then revealed that "the whole scene was in Kryptonian":

"Yeah, that day was really hard, it was, like, 2 degrees. He jumped right in the deep end. Yeah, that was a hard day. The whole scene was in Kryptonian. The whole scene was, yeah... Yeah, Kryptonian."

Kara speaking entirely in Kryptonian and being out of her suit in that scene is quite interesting, as it hints at an important flashback. An out-of-costume Kara who cannot yet speak English to her cousin is almost certainly a younger Kara, one who has only just arrived on this planet and has not yet become the person audiences met at the end of Superman. The scene was likely their first-ever meeting.

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This makes sense, as Kara did not grow up on Earth like Clark, who was raised there from infancy. When she landed, Kryptonian would have been the only tongue she could speak. Trying to communicate with Clark would be a pain for Kara, as he likely does not speak much Kryptonian. The Supergirl trailer also makes it more likely that this scene was a flashback, since every time Kara is shown without her suit, it's before or during Krypton's fall. Supergirl is a space adventure and predominantly takes place outside Earth. So shots from Earth have a great chance of being from the past.

Then there's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic the film is adapted from, which indicates that Kara was sent to Earth after Krypton's fall to watch over Kal-El, but arrived late and found him already grown and independent. It's plausible that the film explores how her first meeting with Kal-El played out. However, it is worth noting that James Gunn says Supergirl is younger than Clark in the DCU, so this part of the comic could play out a bit differently if incorporated in the film.

Supergirl Will Feature More Exciting Characters

Superman is far from the only notable face showing up in Supergirl. The film surrounds Kara with a cast that stretches across the galaxy and back, starting with Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, the young alien whose tragedy sets the whole story in motion. Ruthye's father is murdered by Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, and it is her desperate need for justice that pulls Kara into the adventure.

Then there is Jason Momoa's Lobo. Momoa spent years in the old DCEU as Aquaman, and Supergirl is his arrival in the new DCU as the interstellar bounty hunter he had long wanted to play. Lobo does not appear in Tom King's original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, but Gunn worked him into the story.

A standalone Lobo teaser released ahead of the film also hinted that his role will be important. Seeing Momoa's Lobo, cigar in hand, pale skin, and riding his bike took the excitement for the film through the roof.

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham round out the cast as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, expected to appear in flashback sequences. Superman's appearance is the icing on the cake of a stacked cast list.