Superman Movie Cast List Spoils Major DC Cameo

A cast list for DC Studios' upcoming Superman movie spoiled a major character who will make their debut in the DC Universe this summer. Behind director James Gunn and star David Corenswet, the Man of Steel's first solo movie in this new franchise is ready to take flight, and its team of cast members continues to get more prolific.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Superman.

The official Max app listed the cast for DC Studios' Superman, which included Milly Alcock. Alcock is already lined up to bring Kara Zor-El/Supergirl to life across the DC Universe next to David Corenswet's Kal-El/Superman, but her appearance in Corenswet's first movie was only the subject of rumors until now.

Should this prove true, the House of the Dragon standout will make her DCU debut as the Woman of Tomorrow one year ahead of when fans initially believed she would arrive. Alcock is also set to lead the way in her own 2026 solo movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is still in the midst of filming.

This comes after fans noticed a shot in the first trailer for Superman that seemed to indicate Supergirl was part of the film's impressive cast. Fans believe they see her in a reflection on one of Superman's Kryptonian robots at the Fortress of Solitude, noticing a potential blonde hairdo and blue outfit reminiscent of Alcock's heroine.

Superman will help kick off James Gunn's DCU as the first theatrical movie in his slate. (dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters). Corenswet and Alcock are now expected to take the spotlight next to Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) in a story showing the Man of Steel in his early days protecting Metropolis against danger. Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11.

Supergirl’s Possible Role in DCU’s Superman Movie

Currently, all that is believed to be known is that Supergirl will make a cameo in 2025’s Superman, giving the heroine her second big-screen appearance in over 40 years (along with Sasha Calle's portrayal in The Flash). However, the real question is how big her role will be, especially considering David Corenswet’s Superman will be the main focus of the DCU’s first movie.

With Clark Kent and Kara Danvers being cousins in the comics, many will be looking to find out how they both get to Earth together from Krypton and where Supergirl is in her superhero journey. Before she jumps into battle with Jason Momoa's Lobo, she may be on her way to assisting Superman (or at least supporting him) in his feud with Lex Luthor and other major antagonists.

More than anything else, the expectation now is that Supergirl's appearance in this movie will likely directly set up the story she will embark on in her own solo movie. With few details currently known about what will go down in Supergirl (coming out a year after Superman), James Gunn's first DC movie is sure to set some expectations in place for what may happen for Alcock moving forward.

Particularly with Supergirl being regarded as a pillar of the greater DC Universe under Gunn's watch, her inclusion in Superman could set the stage for her to be prominently featured for years to come.