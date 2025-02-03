James Gunn's upcoming 2025 Superman movie may have a role in place for Milly Alcock's Supergirl according to a small Easter Egg in the movie's first trailer.

Superman already has a massive cast of actors lined up to kick off the DCU in theaters, led by David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. The film will also introduce a world inhabited by established superheroes, including names like the Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Alcock will then take the spotlight in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the DCU's second solo film, which is due to soar into theaters about a year after Superman.

However, with so many heroes already shining when the story begins, who's to say Supergirl may not already be in play before her own film?

Supergirl Possibly Seen in 2025 Superman Movie Trailer

A shot from the first trailer for DC Studios' Superman may have teased the inclusion of Milly Alcock's Supergirl in the cast, which would mark her DCU debut. This shot was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @DCUBrief.

The shot in question comes from the 1:50 mark of the trailer, in which Superman is crying and holding what is believed to be the DCU's take on the Kryptonian robot Kelex.

DC Studios

Zooming in on Kelex's head, fans can see a reflection of what seems to be another person in the Fortress of Solitude with Superman.

Some believe this to be Supergirl, as the person appears to have blonde hair and is potentially wearing a blue outfit (reminiscent of Supergirl's classic blue costume).

DC Studios

Will Milly Alcock's Supergirl Be in 2025's Superman?

Seeing Milly Alcock's Supergirl in the new Superman movie would not be much of a shock, particularly considering her own solo movie comes just over a year later. With Kara Zor-El being Kal-El's biological cousin, it would add a kind of family dynamic that hasn't been seen in most Superman projects over the decades.

Rumors have hinted that she would appear in the movie, although James Gunn has done everything possible to dissuade fans from believing those reports.

However, reports coming from the event that featured the Superman trailer's debut further hinted at Supergirl being a secret character included in this story.

With only six months until Superman debuts, Gunn and company are sure to hold back as many major surprises as they can; an appearance by Supergirl would unquestionably qualify as one of those surprises.

Due to so many other characters already being in this movie, Supergirl's role is not expected to be too major.

More than likely, she will help broaden the horizons for the DCU's overarching story, with Superman potentially leaving some breadcrumbs for how her 2026 solo movie will begin.

However, with more than half a dozen villains lined up for roles in Superman, Kara might just be needed to help the Man of Steel in his first official DCU outing.

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is then due to debut on the big screen on July 26, 2026,