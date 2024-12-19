The trailer for James Gunn's Superman featured a shot of a unique robot, which has fans theorizing if it could be Kelex or another deep-cut DC character.

Superman is already confirmed to bring in several characters from DC Comics who are quite far from instantly recognizable and have never been seen before in live-action. From the first big-screen adaptation of Krypto the Superdog to a unique take on Green Lantern, Gunn is holding nothing back for diehard fans.

That being said, there are still plenty of questions being asked about key moments from this 140-second trailer for the DCU's first movie. One of those comes from a shot that could be straight from Superman's home base, which has not been seen in live-action in years.

Was Kelex the Robot Cameo in the Superman Trailer?

The first trailer for DC Studios' Superman included a shot of what looks to be a dying robot and an emotional Man of Steel, portrayed by David Corenswet.

In the shot, Superman is holding half of a blue robot with one of his hands under its back and the other holding the robot's. He also appears to be quite emotional, teasing a deep connection between the two.

DC Studios

Some believe this is the DCU's take on Kelex, a notable supporting character in the Superman lore from the comics.

Kelex is one of several robotic assistants that were used to serve those in the House of El in the years before Krypton's destruction. In certain comics, Kelex has even been tasked with monitoring a young Jor-El, as the robot is gifted with a greater perception of human emotion than others like him.

DC Comics

Another role Kelex plays is as the caretaker of the Fortress of Solitude, which is where many believe the trailer scene in question takes place. This lends even further to the theory that this character is, in fact, Kelex.

On top of the speculation that this character is Kelex, other characters are suggesting the character is in fact the secret role Alan Tudyk will play, which was teased by Deadline.

This would be Tudyk's second confirmed role in the DCU after he was lined up to play Clayface in Creature Commandos.

Kelex was last seen on screen during 2013's Man of Steel both on Krypton before it was destroyed and in the Kryptonian ship that crash-landed on Earth.

That version of Kelex can be seen compared to the version that will be in 2025's Superman below:

DC

Kelex's Potential Role in Superman Movie

More so than anything else, Kelex's role in Superman will likely be as one of the leading hero's biggest ties to his Kryptonian roots as he evolves further on Earth. Particularly, with this movie avoiding the classic Clark Kent origin story, this will help give fans the necessary look at his backstory that will fill him out as a hero.

The bigger question is when exactly in the film's runtime this scene takes place if the robot is, in fact, Kelex. This could put the Man of Steel in a precarious spot during the story as Lex Luthor and other villains grow more powerful in the fight against him.

Now that the synopsis for 2025's Superman is out, teasing what fans should expect, expectations are high for notable DC Comics characters like Kelex to join this expanding DC Universe.

Add him to the incredible roster of heroes and villains already confirmed for the story, and the stage is set for what should already be a largely fleshed-out universe from the moment it's first shown on screen.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.